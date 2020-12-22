Announcing INDY Passport, Our Press Club Benefits Program

When we first launched the INDY Press Club, we thought it would be easy to send out printed membership cards to everyone that joined. We were wrong, partly due to the amazing response of the community being larger than we expected.

Since then, we've been trying to figure out how to enable Press Club members to enjoy member benefits and we now have an answer, INDY Passport. Please check it out when you can.

Thanks to local businesses partners, we are offering some discounts to local businesses with more coming soon. We're also pleased to announce some cool giveaways. Anyone can enter the giveaways but Press Club members get five entries to each one.

Let us know what you think about the INDY Passport program for INDY Press Club members by emailing Susan Harper, Publisher, at sharper@indyweek.com.

Thank you for being a reader and for your support. We can't do this without you.

Susan Harper

Publisher | INDY Week