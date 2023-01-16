Art
Jamaica Gilmer’s Reverent Portraits Show the Wisdom and Experience of Lyon Park School Alumni
“Elders of the West End,” Gilmer’s series on the graduates of the former Durham school, is now a permanent display at the Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park.
Avery Danziger Has Taken Photographs All over the World. The Magic of the NC State Fair Has Stayed a Favorite Subject.
“It’s a marvelous microcosm of the state. It’s the coolest thing I’ve seen that represents the state. The whole public is, is looking at things that are normally divided up in our society, and they get to see a little window into it.”
How a Collection of Never-Shown Vivian Maier Vintage Prints Came to Durham
The story begins, as Goldstein tells it, with “everything from bedbugs to guns.”
Fall Arts Preview: Five Museum Exhibitions to Catch
Rare chances to see works from the Dutch masters, the reimagined People’s Collection, and more.
The North Carolina Museum of Art Gets a Brand Makeover
Not everyone is happy about the design choice.
Sweeping Aside a Screen of Iconic Benday Dots, the Nasher Reveals the Real Roy Lichtenstein
It’s the first time a museum has taken a full look at the dozen years before Lichtenstein Popped—when he painted, drew, and made prints in a wide variety of styles.
“Abortion Stories USA” at Lump Gallery Is a Powerful Affirmation of Reproductive Rights
Abortion may have broad support in North Carolina, but even in an abundant age of content, representation of those rights feels increasingly fraught.
Nasher Museum of Art Receives $1 Million Donation
The donation will go toward making admission to the museum free indefinitely.
A New Public Art Project Brings Awareness to the Ghosts of Storms Past and the Creeping Effects of Climate Change
“Part of what we learned was many of the largest flooding events were not tropical storms or hurricanes that had names people remembered—they were just times it rained a lot.”
Remembering Longtime Durham Artist Sue Sneddon
“How I see the world has changed because of Sue Sneddon,” says John Craven Bloedorn. “I see colors or details of the landscape that I might have missed before.”
In Raleigh, a Former Fitness Center Transforms with Vincent van Gogh’s Masterpieces
“Raleigh is a market full of very smart people,” producer John Zaller says. “It’s got a huge affinity for the arts and for culture.”
Durham Artist Ernie Barnes’s ‘Sugar Shack’ Painting Sells for Record $15.3 Million
“I stole it—I would have paid a lot more,” Perkins told the New York Times after the sale. “For certain segments of America, it’s more famous than the ‘Mona Lisa.’”
Speaking with Cornell Watson, Whose Powerful Photography Exhibit, ‘Tarred Healing,’ Is on Display at the Chapel Hill Public Library
“Most importantly, my hope is that Black Chapel Hill can feel a sense of pride. The name of the series is called Tarred Healing and I think a huge part of the healing process is acknowledging our stories, even the painful stories.”
The New York Department of Sanitation’s Resident Artist, a Collaborator with Waste and Water, Shifts from the Hudson to the Haw
“For me, this process is about acknowledging these objects that we’ve created and abandoned, as they become part of the landscape.”
Helen Frankenthaler’s Dynamic Printmaking Process, Up-Close
“Helen Frankenthaler: Un Poco Más (A Little More)” runs at the Nasher Museum of Art through Sunday, August 28.
In a New Exhibition, Triangle Artists Foreground the Experience of Home as a Dance between Permanence and Loss
In the artist call, applicants were invited to consider questions like: What does the idea or experience of “home” mean to you? What has your experience of “home” been as an artist and person living in the Triangle?
The Leitmotif of Drummer Harrison Haynes’s Art and Life in Two or Three Dimensions
From his mild manner and fastidious appearance, you wouldn’t necessarily picture Haynes going to see a chaotic art-punk band, let alone playing in one.
In Chapel Hill, a Call to Dress Up Old Storm Drains With New Art
“The program is an invitation to whoever is walking around to consider where the water goes, our place in it, and how every single person can really truly make a big difference to our local waterways.”
The Nasher’s New Group Show Marks the Changing Mores of the North Carolina Arts Landscape
‘Reckoning and Resilience: North Carolina Art Now’ runs Thursday, January 13 to Sunday, July 10.
Here Are a Few of the Best Places to Catch Holiday Light Displays in the Triangle
It’s time to get lit.
The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival Is Back and Better than Ever
And then, of course, there’s the dragon: Stretching 200 feet across Symphony Lake, the massive lantern is the well-deserved star of the festival.
