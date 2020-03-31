The American Dance Festival Cancels Its 87th Season

The American Dance Festival, which electrifies Duke's campus every summer with world-class performances and dancers from around the globe, has canceled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ADF executive director Jodee Nimerichter announced, "with incredible sadness," the decision to cancel the festival Tuesday in a press release.

"In caring for the well-being of our community, it feels like the only option, and we need to do it now because of all of the implications of waiting longer," Nimerichter wrote. "We are heartbroken for the lost opportunities for all of the artists, teachers, musicians, students, audiences, staff, interns, and ADF fans."

The festival's 87th season was planned for June 18 to July 25 of this year, featuring 9 premieres and 11 ADF commissions. Scheduled highlights included the Limón Dance Company and a new ADF commission by alumni Chafin Seymour.

Dancer's careers are often short, which makes the loss of a season like this especially difficult. Around the country, dance companies are reckoning with the loss of programming.

The American Dance Festival, established in 1934, is a cultural touchstone in the Triangle. Each season draws more than 25,000 people to five weeks of panels, workshops, screenings, and performances by more than 20 companies.

Alongside the festival, all sports camps and on-campus programs that are not sponsored by Duke have been canceled through June 28. The academic summer program Duke TIP, which also takes place on Duke's campus, has also been canceled.

Contact deputy arts and culture editor Sarah Edwards at sedwards@indyweek.com.

