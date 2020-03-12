Updated: Carolina Performing Arts Cancels Meklit and "HOME;" PlayMakers Pauses "Julius Caesar"

photo by Hillarie Jason "HOME"

After maintaining a wait-and-see stance while institutions such as Duke Performances and Full Frame cancelled shows over growing concerns about the safety of large gatherings as the coronavirus spreads, Carolina Performing Arts today confirmed the cancellation of its next two shows.

The Ethiopian jazz singer Meklit was to perform at Memorial Hall on March 16, while Geoff Sobelle's innovative play HOME was to come to the campus venue March 19 and 20.

Though Carolina Performing Arts' box office is closed until further notice, its staff can still be reached by phone at 919-843-3333 or by email at cpatixquestions@unc.edu. In addition to offering refunds for cancelled performances, the presenter is offering exchanges for non-cancelled performances, waiving the $10 fee that non-subscribers usually incur when they exchange tickets and the 48-hours-in-advance policy to do so.

But what about Mitsuko Uchida and Mahler Chamber Orchestra (March 24) and beyond? As of this writing, UNC has suspended gatherings of more than 50 people until further notice, which seems likely to affect more Carolina Performing Arts shows. If and when that happens, we'll update and re-post this story.

Update: PlayMakers Repertory Company, the professional theater company on UNC's campus, is also subject to the university's large-gatherings ban, which turns out the lights on its current production of Julius Caesar until more information develops.

Contact arts and culture editor Brian Howe at bhowe@indyweek.com.

