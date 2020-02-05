See Work From Eight Triangle Artists at the NC Arts Council Fellowship Exhibition

× Expand Photo courtesy of the NC Arts Council Anna Barker: Modern Dance, excerpt from "Feature Presentation" (June 2016).

Eight filmmakers, choreographers, visual artists, and interdisciplinary artists from the Triangle will be featured in the NC Art Council’s sprawling group exhibit at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Arts (SECCA) in Winston-Salem.

NC Artist Fellows: Escapes and Revelations will feature work from the twenty-one recipients of the North Carolina Artist Council’s 2018-2019 Fellowship, and will run through June 7.

Among those recipients is the work of the Durham-based choreographer and performer Anna Barker, who founded the dance theater company real.live.people. Also from Durham are the documentary filmmaker Kelly Creedon, whose recent documentary You Gave Me A Song: The Life and Music of Alice Gerrad screened at last year’s Full Frame Festival (and was reviewed in the INDY), and the filmmaker Rodrigo Dorfman, whose documentary This Taco Truck Kills Fascists received the Best Louisiana Feature Award at the New Orleans Film Festival. The Durham visual artists Andrew Etheridge, Mario Marzan, and Montana Torrey will also have work exhibited.

The Chapel Hill artist Sabine Gruffat, who works in experimental film and media, will also have work on display, alongside the Carrboro-based artist Renzo Ortega.

An opening reception for NC Artist Fellows: Escapes and Revelations will be held at SECCA on Thursday, February 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The arts council will begin accepting applications in the categories of music and literature for the next fellowship period in September. Applications will be accepted through November 2, 2020.

