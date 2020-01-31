Full Frame: Cinephiles, You Can Purchase Festival Passes Beginning February 11

The next Full Frame Documentary Festival will take place Thursday, April 2–Sunday, April 5, and while the program hasn't yet been announced, you can get a head start on your festival planning by purchasing one of the tiered ticket packages.

All ticket passes and packages will be available for purchase on February 11 beginning sale beginning at 11 a.m.

For $325, a fanatic's pass will get you access to fifteen screenings and special events (among other things—including, yes, the coveted Full Frame tote bag), while a $100 six-pack gets attendees access to six events.

Meanwhile, as Oscar season heats up, a handful of past Full Frame documentaries are up for awards. American Factory—which was made by 2019 Full Frame tributaries Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, and which headlined last year's opening night—is nominated for Best Documentary Feature alongside The Edge of Democracy, another 2019 Full Frame alumni. Life Overtakes Me, a 2019 Full Frame Audience Award winner, is nominated for Best Documentary Short.

Earlier this month, Full Frame was also one of twenty North Carolina organizations to receive a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The $30,000 Arts Work Grant will go toward supporting filmmaker travel and venue costs.

Contact deputy arts and culture editor Sarah Edwards at sedwards@indyweek.com

