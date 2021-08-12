OutSouth Queer Film Festival Stays Virtual for 2021

× Expand Images © Anna Kuperberg 2021 Anna Kuperberg Photography Still from Eleven Weeks, one of the short films in the festival.

As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again, with the spread of the Delta variant, it may be best to consider activities that you can still do at home. Activities that also support local businesses are even better.

Thankfully, the Carolina Theatre is holding its 26th annual OutSouth Queer Film Festival entirely online, allowing you to catch some of the best titles from an LGBTQ perspective while staying safe and socially distant.

The series, a weeklong event formerly known as the North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, runs from Friday, August 13 to Thursday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m. Viewers will be able to screen more than 100 titles featured in this year's festival at any time. Individual film tickets cost $12, while you can screen all films across 25 specific programs for a $100 pass.

“These 102 films represent the best in LGBTQ+ entertainment and will be available online for your viewing pleasure 24-7 over one incredible week in August,” says Chuck Wheeler, OutSouth Queer Film Festival Manager. “So please plan to come together again in 2021 as a member of the OutSouth virtual family to celebrate Pride in August.”

Three of the films have already been awarded OutSouth's “Emerging Artist Award," from a story of Brazilian dance to a woman caring for her partner bedridden by cancer. All works focus on the complicated relationship between gender, sexuality, and identity.

