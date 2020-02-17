Rob Schneider vs. Rob Schneider by Rob Schneider

photo by Julia Kuzmenko "The" Rob Schneider

When Bobcat Goldthwait mentioned Michael Bolton in our interview, we couldn’t help but think of the immortal line by the character cursed with that name in the movie Office Space: “Why should I change? He’s the one who sucks!” As it happens, someone in Raleigh knows what it’s like to bear a dubious famous name—Rob Schneider, a stand-up comedian who runs an open mic at Durty Bull Brewing Company every Friday at 8:00 p.m. With “the” Rob Schneider (Deuce Bigalow, The Hot Chick) coming to the Raleigh Improv this weekend, we had to ask “our” Rob Schneider: Does it suck being a comedian named Rob Schneider, or does the comedian named Rob Schneider not suck?

Hi, my name is Robert Schneider. I go by Rob.

There was nothing noteworthy about this name until I was in high school and another Rob Schneider appeared on Saturday Night Live. Even then, it did not come up frequently until I got into comedy about five years ago.

Performing stand-up comedy as Rob Schneider has been both a blessing and a curse. The main downside is that I have heard every famous Rob Schneider line often enough to realize how annoying it must be for “the” Rob Schneider. I have even had people insist on calling me Deuce Bigalow.

On the flipside, performing as Rob Schneider provides an easy icebreaker to connect with the crowd.

There are several ways you can open a set when your name is Rob Schneider. I have joked about how far down the list of names that would be if I were going to pick a stage name.

A few people have told me I remind them a little of Vince Vaughn, so I have joked about how I would rather have the name Rob Schneider and look like Vince Vaughn than vice versa.

Another advantage is that my comedy Facebook page is easy to remember. It is “Rob Schneider Comedy – Not That One.” That makes it easy for people to find me, and they can see one of my favorite sets I’ve done, where I was the host for Mark Curry at Raleigh Improv.

I put up to 25 comics in each open mic at Durty Bull, so I meet a lot of people, and they always remember my name. So overall, I would say it does not suck to be Rob Schneider.

Several people who have seen me perform have been on social media asking the more famous Rob Schneider and Raleigh Improv to have two Rob Schneiders on the show, even going so far as to make up the hashtag #tworobsonemic.

I have not been asked to be on the show but am hopeful that Rob Schneider will respond to these requests by saying, “You can do it.”

