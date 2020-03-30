The Stream Warriors: Local Artists to Watch During the Coronavirus Shutdown, Part 4

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Aimée Argote of Des Ark

As artists take to livestreams and videos, we're documenting the archive emerging before our eyes in The Stream Warriors series.

This series is usually dedicated to collecting things artists have already done for your quarantine-viewing pleasure—though we do have a new form for submitting upcoming online events to our calendars, if you want to let us know about one—but the return of DES ARK is a big enough deal to break format. (To learn why, read Sarah Edwards's cover story from October.) So this little tweet definitely caught our eye:

× Hello! I will be Instagram live-ing a solo show from my house on



THURSDAY, APRIL 2nd @ 8pm EST — DES▲RK (@desark) March 27, 2020

Returning champeen PHIL COOK is already back with another Durham Artist Relief Fund benefit courtesy of NorthStar Church of the Arts, and this one's a doozy: Cook sits down at an upright piano for more than an hour of Randy Newman songs. Donate to the fund and/or become a NorthStar sustainer to say thanks.

×

×

Let's shift gears before we finish up with some more music. Last week, the Kansas-based literary magazine Heavy Feather Review added several pieces from its current print edition to its website, including a real smoker by Durham's own MICHELLE DOVE called "Women with Runes."

Dove is the author of Radio Cacophony and, I guess it should be said, a friend of mine. But if you like fiction that's stranger than fiction, I don't think the personal rec will go amiss.

Over at Broad Street's HORSE & BUGGY PRESS, letterpress wizard and gallerist Dave Wofford is hosting Get Off My Cloud, a virtual exhibit and silent auction. Wofford installed a show featuring the dozens of artists he carries and then photographed each work individually for your perusal and purchase.

The bidding closes at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 25. Ten percent of the profits will go to the Triangle Restaurant Relief Workers Fund.

JONATHAN BYRD AND THE PICKUP COWBOYS regularly pack them in for The Kraken's "Shake Sugaree" Americana residency, which takes place on Wednesdays from 7:00-10:00 p.m. It's still cooking via livestream on YouTube and Facebook. Tip the band via PayPal and support The Kraken, rural Chapel Hill's roadhouse bar, while it's shut down.

×

Finally, as Sarah Edwards wrote on Friday, Raleigh singer-songwriter KATE RHUDY released the video for her new single "Dance It Away" and livestreamed a concert on YouTube, which you can also catch here:

×

Contact arts and culture editor Brian Howe at bhowe@indyweek.com.

