Timothy Forrest, Holly Springs Town Council

Name as it appears on the ballot: Timothy Forrest

Age: 51

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: timforrest4hs.com

Occupation & employer: CEO, Bronze Star Holdings, PatchMaster

Years lived in Holly Springs: 10

1) In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the town council do differently or better over the course of your term?

There are many reasons why I am qualified to represent our Town. I believe in leadership through values, humility, integrity, stakeholder engagement and citizen inclusion, earnestly and openly listening to all sides. Also, I love Holly Springs. I have given much of my life and dedication to our country and now, I would like to continue to serve and to do my best for our Town. I am running for my family, my neighborhood, and my community. I believe we should keep Holly Springs a unique and welcoming town that is diverse and inclusive. I am committed to listening to everyone, weighing all facts and opinions to draw my conclusions, leading through values, and leading into our future.

Since 2018, I have served on the Holly Springs Board of Adjustment. Currently, I serve as the Chairperson. I am also the CEO of a disabled Veteran-Owned business, PatchMaster, a drywall repair company empowering veterans to own their own business, and, after 30 years, I retired from the United States Army as a Colonel.

From my professional and military careers, I have had the opportunity to work closely with people from all walks of life, from different countries, cultural, socio-economic, demographic and religious backgrounds. Closer to home, from serving on the Board of Adjustments, I have a proven ability to collaborate with our Town’s staff, to determine common ground, develop solutions, and analyze information objectively, all of which will be assets to the Town as we face a wide range of decisions in the coming months and years. I am committed to our responsible and healthy growth, supporting programs like Launch Holly Springs, business development, community development, and developing more constructive outlets for Holly Springs teens.

I am also committed to fiscal responsibility. If elected, I would like to see the Town Council, and will be committed to, take steps to ensure better solutions and proper funding for infrastructure improvements, such as the 540/Kildare Farm/Holly Springs Road interchange, parks and greenways, accessible transportation, and the sustainability and future of our public services and utilities, and longevity of our water supply.

2) Given the direction of Holly Springs government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, for what specific changes will you advocate if elected?

Our community faces the opportunity and the obligation to drive growth in tandem with positive community and environmental outcomes. To drive success, we must continue to evaluate the Town's vision outlined within the Comprehensive Plan Mission Statement to foster responsible growth and a maintain our sense of community. Policies need to be continually reviewed and updated with consistent application.

Focus:

1. Consider the “total impact.” Holly Springs should continually evaluate the impact of development on our residential, commercial, and natural resources.

2. Support Holly Springs with mixed use and commercial development that aligns with the Town’s mission and purpose.

3. As we experience continued growth, we should ensure our transportation infrastructure will sustain our expected growth (5–10-year forecast), along with our community facilities, parks, recreation areas and greenways.

4. Funding. Focusing on funding, including grants and other outside sources needs to be a priority to ensure that our infrastructure and services keep up with the demands of growth and progress.

5. Identify and implement efficiencies in town spending to alleviate any unnecessary spending.

3) What are three of the most pressing issues the town currently faces? How would you propose to address them? Please be specific.

The three most pressing issues in Holly Springs: 1) Growth outpacing infrastructure and resources 2) Growing water shortage for the Town and 3) Affordable housing

1. Growth outpacing infrastructure: I think the Town’s plan itself for growth is good (Plan, Maintain, invest in infrastructure, land use, Sustainability initiatives, Partnering for regional infrastructure investments etc), however, I believe the lack of executing the plan (funding) is hindering our town and we are realizing the complications. Currently, the issues with traffic, school traffic patterns, stressing our public utilities and other items that have been forecasted but not yet funded will become critical soon, some already being an issue. The new Town Council members will need to focus on the future while executing the plan to solve our problems today. Remaining fiscally responsible by focusing on funding, including grants, outside sources, etc. needs to be a priority to ensure that our infrastructure and services keep up with the demands of growth and progress. We cannot stop the growth, but we can manage it. I have been involved in and have experience with budgeting, programming, constructing and funding for small cities (base camps). I would bring this experience to the Council to work together with the other Council members and with neighboring municipalities to effectively manage growth and plan for and bring about resolution to these issues affecting our town.

2. Growing Water Shortage: Holly Springs needs a new water source. We currently use 10 million gallons a day (MGD) of water and within a few years, we will need 16 MGD that we do not currently have access to. While the Town has recently agreed to a plan to expand another towns’ capacity to receive water for Holly Springs, the plan is far from complete. For instance, there is not a firm plan to fund the additional $30-40M required to build it over the next few years. The land rights, use, locations, shared converse stations, pumping stations and other items are still not solidified nor formalized. This is an issue we need to tackle now.

3. Affordable Housing: Housing affordability, the general affordability of housing and associated costs, is a regional issue that is impacting many communities. The opportunity to live, work, and raise a family in good schools and neighborhoods is a pillar of the American dream. Ensuring we have housing in our area for grandparents, young families, teachers, police, nurses, firefighters and so many of our residents is an important task the Town needs to address. Holly Springs should work with regional partners including the Wake County Division of Housing Affordability and Community Revitalization and the Triangle J Council (Wake County towns) of Governments to find solutions now. Holly Springs has six (6) areas/communities that make up our 2.3% subsidized affordable housing. We need to double this number or more in the coming years. There is not enough Affordable Housing for our area and Holly Springs does not have much land left. While Wake County and nonprofits offer other resources, this is not the solution. The steps I would support Town Council implement include: 1- Establish a Housing Finance Agency 2- Find funding such as Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) 3-Seek Public/Private Partnerships 4-A fund focused on affordable housing 5- Use technology to share information as it will span different agencies/division. While the Town passed an Affordable Housing Study in September 2021, it will be months before the study is ready. Even then, the study will be a strategic document. The study will not contain an action plan or execution document. This plan will be up to the Town to develop. In concert with the other Town Council members, and other stakeholders, I look forward to moving the concept to execution.

4) What’s the best or most important thing the town council has done in the past year? Alternatively, name a decision you believe the council got wrong or an issue you believe the town should have handled differently. Please explain your answer.

The approval of the updated Holly Springs Comprehensive Plan was the most important thing the Town Council accomplished last year. Going forward, a Town Council should be strategic in nature. The Council should look beyond the horizon and ensure consistent applications of policy for the Town staff, stakeholders and residents.

5) What prior experience will make you an effective member of the town council and advocate of the issues listed above? Please note any endorsements you have received that you consider significant.

We need proven leadership in the Town government that leads us into tomorrow. In my 30 year career with the US Army, I have had the opportunity to serve alongside and work closely with people from different countries, cultural, socio-economic, demographic and religious backgrounds. I have broken bread with various leaders and walked the streets with the everyday citizen from around the world. I have been involved in and have experience with budgeting, programming, constructing and funding for small cities (base camps). This experience not only opened my eyes to our world, but taught me to appreciate everyone’s perspective, opinion, and experience and incorporate such into the decisions made as a leader.

In addition, I co-founded a disabled Veteran-owned business which enables Veterans to train for and start their own business, served on my HOA as a member and as president, volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America, and have volunteered with other nonprofit organizations including food drives for the Holly Springs Food Cupboard and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

As mentioned above, I am the current Chair of the Holly Springs Board of Adjustment. Since 2018 I have been involved on this Board, which has permitted me to work closely with the Town’s staff and has given me a bird’s eye view into the issues affecting our Town today. I have the necessary skills to guide Holly Springs as we continue to grow, develop, and move forward. We are a diverse and unique town we will build together.

6) Given the rate of growth in Holly Springs, how will you ensure that growth is well managed and enhances the town rather than detracts from it? Where does density and height fit in in planning decisions, if it does? How do you intend to balance growth with sustainability?

I think the Town’s plan itself for growth is good (Plan, Maintain, Invest in infrastructure, land use, Sustainability initiatives, Partnering for regional infrastructure investments etc), however, I believe the lack of funding is hindering our Town and we are realizing the complications. Currently, the issues with traffic, school traffic patterns, stressing our public utilities, water sources, and other items that have been forecasted but not yet funded will become critical soon, some already being an issue. The new Town Council members will need to focus on the future while executing the plan to solve our problems today. We cannot stop the growth, but we can manage it. We must take steps to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to enjoy our resources and amenities. Focusing on funding, including grants, outside sources, etc. needs to be a priority to ensure that our infrastructure and services keep up with the demands of growth and progress.

I have been involved in and have experience with budgeting, programming, constructing, and funding for small cities (base camps). I would bring this experience to the Council to work together with the other Council members and with neighboring municipalities to effectively manage growth and plan for and bring about resolution to these issues affecting our Town.

7) As with most places in the Triangle, Holly Springs is grappling with issues related to affordable housing. How would you like to see the town approach affordability issues over the next few years? Should it promote apartment living, duplexes, and/or triplexes? Encourage density in single family housing? What do you believe the town is doing right? What could it do better?

Affordable Housing: Housing affordability, the general affordability of housing and associated costs, is a regional issue that is impacting many communities. The opportunity to live, work, and raise a family in good schools and neighborhoods is a pillar of the American dream. Ensuring we have room in our area for grandparents, young families, teachers, police, nurse, firefighters and so many others, is an important task the Town needs to address. Holly Springs should work with regional partners including the Wake County Division of Housing Affordability and Community Revitalization and the Triangle J Council of Governments to find solutions now. Currently, Holly Springs has six affordable housing areas that make up our 2.3% subsidized affordable housing. We need to double this number or more in the coming years. There is not enough Affordable Housing for our area and Holly Springs does not have much land left. While Wake County and nonprofits offer other resources, thisis not the solution. The steps Town Council could take to initiate increasing access to affordable housing include: 1- Establish a Housing Finance Agency 2- Source funding such as Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) 3-Actively seek Public/Private Partnerships 4-Establish a fund focused on affordable housing 5- Use technology to share information across the different agencies. While the town passed an Affordable Housing Study in September 2021, it will be months before the study is ready. Even then, the study will be a strategic document. The study will not contain an action plan or execution document. It will be up to the Town to develop a working plan to close this housing gap and assist in making the American dream a reality for everyone. In concert with the Town council, and other stakeholders, I look forward to moving the concept to execution.

I would like to mention missing middle housing – Missing Middle Housing refers to diverse housing options, such as duplexes, fourplexes, cottage courts, and multiplexes. They provide solutions along a spectrum of affordability to address the mismatch between the available U.S. housing stock and shifting demographics combined with the growing demand for walkability.

Currently, Holly Springs has 1% middle housing. As land continues to be developed and less available, the Town must find a way to encourage additional middle housing. This is an area that will take the entire town, stakeholders, and planning discussion to address.

8) What infrastructure needs does Holly Springs currently have? How should the city address these needs and pay for them?

Specific Concerns:

• 540/Kildare displacement, expansion, rejuvenation.

• Walmart-Mainstreet and GB Alford Highway. The Town needs to move forward with the redesign of the entire area for more efficient vehicle transportation and especially safe pedestrian traffic.

• New water source for the Town. After the last few thousand homes are built, business move in, potentially, within 6 years, the Town will require 16 million gallons of water a day (MGD) and Holly Springs only has capacity for 12 MGD. While the Town has identified the issue, it will need the entire Town’s support to make it happen.

• Aging water utility pipes under the old Holly Springs. We need to address this issue soon.

• Access road from the old Holly Springs Neighborhoods to the hospital. • Ensuring all public services are planned out up to 2030 to meet population growth (2021-44,000 up to 2028-65,000). Funding. Funding for these projects has not been decided. It is imperative that we look at all funding options besides just municipal funding. Unlike Apex and Cary, I believe Holly Springs could fund infrastructure needs with mostly federal funds, state funds, and minimal local funds. Properly sourcing funds for these and other projects would be one of my priorities.

9) Holly Springs has funds left over from a 2018 transportation bond. How should that money be spent? In your view, how can the town improve public transit and alleviate traffic? How can it improve infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians?

As the projects that were targeted with the Transportation Bond are complete, any remaining dedicated funds should continue to be applied and invested into additional or currently planned projects. I support establishing a comprehensive transportation plan which would include a public transportation system connecting with the regional areas into Holly Springs and within Holly Springs. This can be done in conjunction with other partners such as Triangle Go and other regional transportation companies. In addition, I would support establishing a bicycle and pedestrian system plan for sidewalks, pedestrian and cyclist access in the Town. Establishing these plans and partnerships can allow our residents more access inside the town and public access to our surrounding neighbors.

10) Holly Springs was one of a handful of Wake County municipalities not to reimplement a mask mandate recently with the resurgence of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Was this the right decision? How do you feel Wake County and Wake School Board officials have handled the COVID-19 pandemic? If you don’t think the pandemic was handled well, what should have been done differently?

I believe the Town made the best decision it could using facts and medical opinion for Holly Springs. Unfortunately, mask mandates have become a political issue when I believe it should be a medical issue. In making any decision for the Town and its residents, I believe an elected leader should consider all facts, and data points. For the last 14 days, positive cases in Wake County peaked at 350 a day and is currently under 200. Our county is above 70% with one shot of the vaccine and over 55% with both shots. This is all good news.

While our Town has good vaccination rates and the numbers are dropping, leaders should continue to analyze the data, listen to the CDC and other medical expert advice, and continue to reevaluate as this crisis evolves.

From my perspective, Wake County and the Wake County Schools have done the best they could. This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history, and I believe our leaders have the best interest of the residents and children in mind. While wearing masks is not something we want to do indefinitely, we certainly want to do our part in eradicating this virus and its variants. If our economic recovery is going to continue, we need delta to fade and there are some signs the tide might be turning slowly. Masking allows businesses to remain open, people to return to or continue working with less chance of becoming ill, sick, or transmitting it to a family member, neighbor, or coworker.

11) In what ways should Holly Springs promote economic development?

Holly Springs should continue economic development through a climate of diversity and acceptance for a wide range of businesses to thrive with economic opportunity for all. These areas should include recruitment of targeted businesses, specifically, continued targeting of life sciences, advanced manufacturing, IT and Technology, clean tech and smart grid. In addition, the Town can host a series of collaboration events for local and small businesses to build partnerships that showcase opportunities in Holly Springs. The Town should continue to focus on ensuring residents and businesses have the ability to get to businesses, utilities for the businesses, proper zoning and planning for business activities that encourage customers and other businesses to shop.

How should the town assist small business owners?

The Town should consider all the impacts on small businesses already. From the current government regulations, federal, state and local level, to slim profit margins, small businesses are challenged. The Town can offer tax incentives for small business owners to attract them to Holly Springs, proactively engage the Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce, Launch Holly Springs, Wake County Economic Development, and other partners to promote advantages and opportunities of doing business in Holly Springs. In addition, the Town can ensure small businesses have accesses they need to consumers and nearby supporting business. Further, the Town can encourage and incentivize residents to shop local, including using the Town’s social media for promotion of all of our local businesses.

12) Holly Springs residents love their parks and greenways. How should the town work to preserve, improve, or expand them?

To preserve, improve and expand parks and greenways, I believe the Town should focus on six items.

1- Balanced Growth that meets the need of the growing community

2- Equity that provides inclusive access to ALL residents

3- Health, the parks and greenways should prioritize health and wellness in our community.

4- Connectivity that offers a connected recreation system throughout the community.

5- Financial Sustainability by establishing proper fiscal appropriations for our parks and recreation.

6- Environmental awareness that is committed to the protection of natural resources. If we can balance these six areas, we will have a sustainable, growing, and improved system of parks and greenways.

13) If there is anything else you would like to address, please do so here.

I’d like to thank you for the opportunity to answer questions and bring my views and plans to a wider audience.

