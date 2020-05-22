Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries Are Now Able to Reopen in Phase 2

Is a brewery a bar? Is a winery a bar? What's the essence of “a bar”?

As Governor Cooper moved the state into the second phase of his stay-at-home order this week, a lack of clarity spawned confusion for brewery, winery, and distillery owners across the state who were pushing to reopen.

In phase 2, which began Friday at 5:00 p.m., restaurants are permitted to reopen dining rooms at 50 percent capacity, but bars remain closed.

Some bar owners have asked that regulations on outdoor dining and to-go cocktails be rolled back. Brewery owners went further, arguing that they shouldn’t qualify as a bar under the executive order at all.

“Being able to reopen for modified on-premise activities as part of the Governor’s plan in Phase II is instrumental to the survival of the industry,” NC Craft Brewers Guild executive director Richard Greene said in a media release that sought “clarification.” He continued: “We do not believe our breweries, taprooms, or brewpubs meet Executive Order 141’s definition of ‘bars,’ and we are continuing to work with the Governor’s office to clarify this matter.”

The pushback worked. On Friday, the Cooper administration issued guidance on Executive Order 141.

“Some restaurants call themselves ‘breweries’ or ‘bars’; some breweries call themselves ‘restaurants’ or ‘bars’; and some bars call themselves ‘restaurants’ or ‘breweries,’” the guidance reads. “As a result, we have received questions about how to interpret whether an establishment is within the Executive Order’s definition of ‘bar’ and must remain closed.

The guidance went onto differentiate wineries, distilleries, and breweries from bars. All three will be permitted to reopen in phase 2 so long as they adhere to the state’s guidelines for restaurants.

In that vein, the NC Craft Brewers Guild has promoted an "#NCBeerPledge" campaign. Similar to the “Count On Me NC” campaign that the Restaurant & Lodging Association has launched, the #NCBeerPledge" is an assurance from brewery owners that they are following state DHHS and CDC guidances.

Brewery owners will be given signs to display in their windows, designating their participation.

Of course, Cooper’s decision to allow breweries, wineries, and distilleries to open raises yet another question: In terms of slowing the spread of a virus, what makes them different than a bar?

Contact deputy arts and culture editor Sarah Edwards at sedwards@indyweek.com.

DEAR READERS, WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW MORE THAN EVER. Support independent local journalism by joining the INDY Press Club today. Your contributions will keep our fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle, coronavirus be damned.