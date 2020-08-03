A Beloved Greek Restaurant Announces Relocation Plans

× Expand Photo courtesy of JNK Public Relations

In May, the sign outside Kipos Greek Taverna—an outpost of the Giorgios Hospitality Group, and a fixture of Franklin Street for the past 7 years—came down, causing speculation that the restaurant, like so many others, was folding.

Owner Giorgios Bakatsias assured customers, however, that this wasn't the case. Earlier today he dropped the relocation news: Kipos is moving to a new space down East Franklin Street, at 1800 E. Franklin Street in the Eastgate Shopping Mall. The new space features a garden patio that Bakatsias describes as a romantic "secret garden" befitting Kipos' reputation as an intimate, authentic Greek restaurant.

“We can’t wait to celebrate life together with the rich Greek food of our heritage prepared by my sister, Chef Olga Bakatsias, on this gorgeous garden patio," Bakatsias said in a press release.

The Girogios Hospitality Group owns numerous restaurants in the Triangle, including the steakhouse Bin54 and Greek restaurant Parizade, both in Chapel Hill, Durham's French bistro Vin Rouge, and Rosewater in Raleigh.

The decision to move from 431 West Franklin Street was made, in part, because of the pandemic: last year, the building that Kipos was located in was purchased by a New Jersey-based real estate company. Unable to negotiate a flexible long-term lease with that company, Bakatsias decided it was time to relocate.

Over the phone, Bakatsias said that there is no exact opening date in place yet for Kipos, but that he's aiming for late September.

