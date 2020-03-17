A Rolling List of Triangle Restaurants Offering Delivery and Takeout

Photo by Jade Wilson
Today, Governor Cooper signs an executive order that will close all bars and restaurants for dine-in service. This is the right thing to do in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic; however, many restaurants will still be offering takeout and delivery services.
(PSA: If you're going to get takeout, wash your hands, minimize contact, and tip generously).
Here is our rolling list of businesses staying open for delivery or takeout in the Triangle. If you know of one to add, let us know.
Cary
Crosstown Pub & Grill, 140 E. Chatham Street
La Farm Bakery, 4248 NW Cary Pkwy
Pizzeria Faulisi, 215 E. Chatham Street #101
Postmaster, 160 E. Cedar Street
Chapel Hill
If you're using Takeout Central, the Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership has a discount code.
Al's Burger Shack, various locations
Caffe Driade, 1215-A E. Franklin Street
Carolina Brewery & Grill, 460 W. Franklin Street
Carrburritos, 711 W. Rosemary Street
Epilogue, 109 E. Franklin Street #100
Lula's, 101 E. Franklin Street
Red Lotus, 239 South Elliott Road
The Root Cellar, 750 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Durham
Bull City Burger and Brewery, 107 E. Parrish Street
East Durham Bake Shop, 406 S. Driver Street
Happy + Hale, various locations
Monuts, 1002 9th Street
Pizzeria Toro, 105 E. Chapel Hill Street
Saltbox Seafood Joint, 2637 Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard
Sister Liu’s Kitchen, 5504 Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard #103
Hillsborough
Carolina Brewery & Grill, 120 Lowes Drive
Raleigh
Crawford and Son, 618 N. Person Street
Happy + Hale, various locations
Oakwood Pizza Box, 610 N. Person Street
St. Roch, 223 S. Wilmington Street
Union Special, 2409 Crabtree Blvd #102
