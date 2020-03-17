A Rolling List of Triangle Restaurants Offering Delivery and Takeout

Photo by Jade Wilson Chinese burger at Sister Liu’s

Today, Governor Cooper signs an executive order that will close all bars and restaurants for dine-in service. This is the right thing to do in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic; however, many restaurants will still be offering takeout and delivery services.

(PSA: If you're going to get takeout, wash your hands, minimize contact, and tip generously).

Here is our rolling list of businesses staying open for delivery or takeout in the Triangle. If you know of one to add, let us know.

Cary

Crosstown Pub & Grill, 140 E. Chatham Street

La Farm Bakery, 4248 NW Cary Pkwy

Pizzeria Faulisi, 215 E. Chatham Street #101

Postmaster, 160 E. Cedar Street

Chapel Hill

If you're using Takeout Central, the Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership has a discount code.

Al's Burger Shack, various locations

Caffe Driade, 1215-A E. Franklin Street

Carolina Brewery & Grill, 460 W. Franklin Street

Carrburritos, 711 W. Rosemary Street

Epilogue, 109 E. Franklin Street #100

Lula's, 101 E. Franklin Street

Red Lotus, 239 South Elliott Road

The Root Cellar, 750 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Durham

Bull City Burger and Brewery, 107 E. Parrish Street

East Durham Bake Shop, 406 S. Driver Street

Happy + Hale, various locations

Monuts, 1002 9th Street

Pizzeria Toro, 105 E. Chapel Hill Street

Saltbox Seafood Joint, 2637 Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard

Sister Liu’s Kitchen, 5504 Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard #103

Hillsborough

Carolina Brewery & Grill, 120 Lowes Drive

Raleigh

Crawford and Son, 618 N. Person Street

Happy + Hale, various locations

Oakwood Pizza Box, 610 N. Person Street

St. Roch, 223 S. Wilmington Street

Union Special, 2409 Crabtree Blvd #102

Contact digital content manager Sara Pequeño at spequeno@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.