Best of the Triangle 2021: Health and Body

Return to the BOTT 2021 homepage
Best Chiropractor in the Triangle
Dr. Jaylene Bair, Harmony Family Chiropractic
Finalists: Dr. Taylor Frederick, Dr. Cheyne Ashline, Dr. Chas Gaertner
Best Natural Hair Salon in Orange / Chatham County
Syd's Hair Shop
Finalists: Salon and Spa Suites of Hillsborough, Glam Salon, M&A Salon/Hillsborough, Ashlynn & Co.
Best Women's Health Practice in Wake County
Kamm McKenzie OBGYN
Finalists: Durham Women's Clinic - Brier Creek, Arbor ObGyn, Regenesis MD
Best Gym in Durham County
Jewish for Good Health & Wellness Center at the Levin JCC
Finalists: Fit Lab Studios, Courage Fitness, CrossFit RTP, The Body Games Center
Best Personal Trainer in the Triangle
Kevin Gidrey, Find A Way Fitness
Finalists: Casey Rush, Ayana Gibbs, Giannina Tessener
Best Physical Therapist/Clinic in the Triangle
Liz Waddell, Art of Movement Physical Therapy
Finalists: Jessie Mathers, Evolution Physical Therapy and Wellness; Anne Wolfe, Emerge Pediatric Therapy; The Running PTs
Best Yoga Studio in Orange / Chatham County
Carrboro Yoga Company
Finalists: Franklin Street Yoga Center, Loving Kindness Yoga School (Go Deep Yoga), Thousand Petals Yoga
Best Optometry Practice in the Triangle
Academy Eye Associates
Finalists: Carrboro Family Vision, McPherson Family Eye Care
Best Pilates Studio in the Triangle
Barre-Up Raleigh
Finalists: Inside Out Body Therapies, Durham; Bull City Pilates and Massage; Spira Pilates Studio
Best Women's Health Practitioner in Wake County
Michelle Kessler, PA-C, Durham Women's Clinic
Finalists: Dr. Bhavna Vaidya-Tank, Regenesis MD; Dr. Nicolette Schreiber; Dr. Nichelle Satterfield
Best Dental Practice in Durham County
Smile First Dental
Finalists: Durham Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, Bull City Smiles, Turning Point Dental and Aesthetics
Best Gym in Wake County
Find A Way Fitness
Finalists: 9Round Raleigh, Current Wellness, Pura Vida Studio, Arise Athletics
Best Barber Shop in the Triangle
Rocks Bar & Hair Shop, and Arrow Haircuts (tie)
No matter what you identify as, look like, or the status of your hair, Rocks Bar and Hair Shop will take you as you are and uplift you to your grooming goals. My first time in the chair, I was nervous–I have a condition since that often causes me to have thin, patchy hair–but the excellent stylists went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable and worthy to be in that seat.
Tied for first place, Arrow Haircuts reputation speaks for itself. Sharp and sleek cuts from master stylists will elevate your hair game to the next level. With locations throughout the Triangle, this is a convenient and classy place to clean up your look or find a new one. —LT
Finalists: Chapel Hill Barber Shop, Mister Pompadour Barber Lounge
Best Martial Arts Studio in the Triangle
Chapel Hill Quest Martial Arts
Finalists: Triangle Krav Maga, The Coalition NC, Wah Lum Kung Fu of Raleigh
Best Tanning Facility in the Triangle
Alietha’s Sunkissed Tans
Finalists: Tansformation Spray Tanning, Oak City Sunless, Unfiltered Beauty
Best Holistic Medicine in the Triangle
Duke Integrative Medicine
Finalists: Integrative Medical Clinic of North Carolina; Acupuncture Healing Center, Chapel Hill; Regenesis MD
Best Dermatologist in the Triangle
Dr. Mark Fradin, Chapel Hill Dermatology
Finalists: Dr. Patricia Mauro, Dr. Kendall S. Hash, Dr. David T. DeVries
Best Aesthetician in the Triangle
Winnie Li, Regenesis MD
Finalists: Bethany Burdine, Fuzzy Bee Waxing Studio; Lindsey Westendorf, Smoothe LLC; Myriam Edery
Best Gym in Orange / Chatham County
UNC Wellness Center
Finalists: Orangetheory Fitness, The Coalition NC, Pure Barre
Best Women's Health Practice in Orange / Chatham County
Chapel Hill OB-GYN
Finalists: Mosaic Comprehensive Care, Women's Birth and Wellness Center, UNC Regional Midwives
Best Therapist in the Triangle
Amy Kline
Finalists: Cheryl Carroll, Randi Milroy, Felix Morton IV
Best Massage Therapist in the Triangle
Suzanna Vogel, LMBT #6705, Zanna Massage
Finalists: Castle Frame, LMBT #16422; Jonathan Groger, LMBT #17054; Carole L. Pope, LMBT #12671; Peter Kerr, LMBT #13771
Best Women's Health Practitioner in Durham County
Melinda Everett, WHCNP, Chapel Hill OB-GYN
Finalists: Michele Kessler, PA-C; Dr. Nicolette Schreiber; Dr. Nichelle Satterfield
Best Natural Hair Salon in Wake County
Taji Natural Hair Styling Salon
Finalists: Wake Forest Natural Hair Salon, Tone Hair Salon, Salt Hair Salon
Best Primary Care Practitioner in the Triangle
Dr. Stacey Bean, Mosaic Comprehensive Care
Finalists: Dr. Susan P. Blackford; Dr. Bhavna Vaidya-Tank; Lea Lott, PA-C
Best Yoga Studio in Wake County
Alchemy Hot Yoga Studio
Hot Yoga. It isn’t for the weak of will. But it’s also accessible to all, since the sweltering temperature is doing the work, warming your muscles and purifying you from the inside out as you move through a series of postures and breaths. And afterwards, even though you’re drenched in sweat, you feel amazing. There are many great hot yoga studios in Wake County, but our readers voted Alchemy Hot Yoga in Wake Forest as their favorite. Alchemy owner Jennifer Wagner started the studio to promote a sense of community among her student practitioners, and Alchemy is a welcoming, non-judgmental space. Alchemy is unique in the Triangle for its use of infrared radiant heat, an energy-efficient system that provides a uniform warming effect from the floors. But the best part about Alchemy, clients say, are the studio’s teachers, who are wonderful, and just as warm as the room. —JP
Finalists: Barre-Up Raleigh, YoBa Studio, Gratitude Hot Yoga Center
Best Dental Practice in Orange / Chatham County
Holman Family Dental Care
Finalists: Sunrise Dental, UNC Dental Faculty Practice, Ellis Family Dentistry
Best Natural Hair Salon in Durham County
Veena B. Salon
Finalists: The Heir Salon, Vent Salon, H2O Hair Salon & Spa
Best Dental Practice in Wake County
Signature Smiles Cary
Finalists: Smileplicity Dentistry, Tryon Family Dentistry, Raleigh Dental Arts, Pediatric Dentistry Downtown Raleigh, Supremia Dentistry
Best Women's Health Practice in Durham County
Chapel Hill OB-GYN - Southpoint
Finalists: Durham Women's Clinic, Duke Women’s Health Associates, Durham Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYN) at North Duke Street
Best Couples Therapist in the Triangle
Paige Armstrong, MSW, LCSW, Life Enrichment Resources
Finalists: Kate Cosgriff, LCSW, PLLC; Erin Ballard, LMFT
Best Day Spa in the Triangle
Umstead Spa
Finalists: Regenesis MD, Spa Retreat Cary, Skinologie: A Beauty Bar
Best Yoga Studio in Durham County
Global Breath Studio
One can barely swing a proverbial dead cat along a Triangle sidewalk and not smack a yoga enthusiast attired in loose-fitting apparel and tights, gliding down the sidewalk with the telltale rolled yoga mat swinging blissfully behind them. INDY readers selected Global Breath as the best yoga studio in Durham County. The one time I have been inside the place was to participate in a West African dance class that featured a choreographer from West Africa, but who knew? The studio centers on community, social justice, and mindfulness while offering in-person and virtual classes at rates that accommodate its practitioners’ financial reality. Maybe it’s time to engage your mula bandha, baby! —TM
Finalists: Durham Yoga Company, Yoga Off East, Arrichion Hot Yoga, Blue Point Yoga, Trilogy Power Yoga
Best Women's Health Practitioner in Orange / Chatham County
Melinda Everett, WHCNP, Chapel Hill OB-GYN
Finalists: Dr. Pat Chappell, Dr. Sonya Williams, Dr. Nicolette Schreiber
Best Hair Salon in Wake County
Moss
Finalists: Wake Forest Natural Hair Salon, Tone Hair Salon, Little Shop of Hairdos NC
Best Psychiatrist in the Triangle
Dr. Mona Gupta, DO
Finalists: Dr. Matthew Conner, MD; Dr. Robin Casey; Dr. Steven D Prakke; Dr. Kerry Landry, MD; Dr. Erik Gustke, MD
Best Hair Salon in Durham County
Posh The Salon
Finalists: Vent Salon, Willow Hair Studio, Veena B. Salon
Best Hair Salon in Orange / Chatham County
Syd's Hair Shop and Lavish Beauty Lounge (tie)
Finalists: To the Woods, Glam Salon
Best Acupuncturist in the Triangle
Carmela Mager, L.Ac., Acupuncture Healing Center
Finalists: Dr. Adam Gries, Awakenings Health; Dr. Mary Clark, DACM, Raleigh Health & Wellness; Cholena Erickson, L.AC., O.M.D, Acupuncture Healing Center
Best Pediatric Practice in the Triangle
Regional Pediatrics - Sutton Station
Finalists: Chapel Hill Pediatrics and Adolescents, Durham Pediatrics, Emerge Pediatric Therapy
Click here to return to the BOTT 2021 homepage.
Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.
Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.