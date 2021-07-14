Best of the Triangle 2021: Health and Body

Return to the BOTT 2021 homepage

Best Chiropractor in the Triangle

Finalists: Dr. Taylor Frederick, Dr. Cheyne Ashline, Dr. Chas Gaertner

Best Natural Hair Salon in Orange / Chatham County

Finalists: Salon and Spa Suites of Hillsborough, Glam Salon, M&A Salon/Hillsborough, Ashlynn & Co.

Best Women's Health Practice in Wake County

Finalists: Durham Women's Clinic - Brier Creek, Arbor ObGyn, Regenesis MD

Best Gym in Durham County

Finalists: Fit Lab Studios, Courage Fitness, CrossFit RTP, The Body Games Center

Best Personal Trainer in the Triangle

Finalists: Casey Rush, Ayana Gibbs, Giannina Tessener

Best Physical Therapist/Clinic in the Triangle

Finalists: Jessie Mathers, Evolution Physical Therapy and Wellness; Anne Wolfe, Emerge Pediatric Therapy; The Running PTs

Best Yoga Studio in Orange / Chatham County

Finalists: Franklin Street Yoga Center, Loving Kindness Yoga School (Go Deep Yoga), Thousand Petals Yoga

Best Optometry Practice in the Triangle

Finalists: Carrboro Family Vision, McPherson Family Eye Care

Best Pilates Studio in the Triangle

Finalists: Inside Out Body Therapies, Durham; Bull City Pilates and Massage; Spira Pilates Studio

Best Women's Health Practitioner in Wake County

Finalists: Dr. Bhavna Vaidya-Tank, Regenesis MD; Dr. Nicolette Schreiber; Dr. Nichelle Satterfield

Best Dental Practice in Durham County

Finalists: Durham Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, Bull City Smiles, Turning Point Dental and Aesthetics

Best Gym in Wake County

Finalists: 9Round Raleigh, Current Wellness, Pura Vida Studio, Arise Athletics

Best Barber Shop in the Triangle

No matter what you identify as, look like, or the status of your hair, Rocks Bar and Hair Shop will take you as you are and uplift you to your grooming goals. My first time in the chair, I was nervous–I have a condition since that often causes me to have thin, patchy hair–but the excellent stylists went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable and worthy to be in that seat.

Tied for first place, Arrow Haircuts reputation speaks for itself. Sharp and sleek cuts from master stylists will elevate your hair game to the next level. With locations throughout the Triangle, this is a convenient and classy place to clean up your look or find a new one. —LT

Finalists: Chapel Hill Barber Shop, Mister Pompadour Barber Lounge

Best Martial Arts Studio in the Triangle

Finalists: Triangle Krav Maga, The Coalition NC, Wah Lum Kung Fu of Raleigh

Best Tanning Facility in the Triangle

Finalists: Tansformation Spray Tanning, Oak City Sunless, Unfiltered Beauty

Best Holistic Medicine in the Triangle

Finalists: Integrative Medical Clinic of North Carolina; Acupuncture Healing Center, Chapel Hill; Regenesis MD

Best Dermatologist in the Triangle

Finalists: Dr. Patricia Mauro, Dr. Kendall S. Hash, Dr. David T. DeVries

Best Aesthetician in the Triangle

Finalists: Bethany Burdine, Fuzzy Bee Waxing Studio; Lindsey Westendorf, Smoothe LLC; Myriam Edery

Best Gym in Orange / Chatham County

Finalists: Orangetheory Fitness, The Coalition NC, Pure Barre

Best Women's Health Practice in Orange / Chatham County

Finalists: Mosaic Comprehensive Care, Women's Birth and Wellness Center, UNC Regional Midwives

Best Therapist in the Triangle

Finalists: Cheryl Carroll, Randi Milroy, Felix Morton IV

Best Massage Therapist in the Triangle

Finalists: Castle Frame, LMBT #16422; Jonathan Groger, LMBT #17054; Carole L. Pope, LMBT #12671; Peter Kerr, LMBT #13771

Best Women's Health Practitioner in Durham County

Finalists: Michele Kessler, PA-C; Dr. Nicolette Schreiber; Dr. Nichelle Satterfield

Best Natural Hair Salon in Wake County

Finalists: Wake Forest Natural Hair Salon, Tone Hair Salon, Salt Hair Salon

Best Primary Care Practitioner in the Triangle

Finalists: Dr. Susan P. Blackford; Dr. Bhavna Vaidya-Tank; Lea Lott, PA-C

Best Yoga Studio in Wake County

Hot Yoga. It isn’t for the weak of will. But it’s also accessible to all, since the sweltering temperature is doing the work, warming your muscles and purifying you from the inside out as you move through a series of postures and breaths. And afterwards, even though you’re drenched in sweat, you feel amazing. There are many great hot yoga studios in Wake County, but our readers voted Alchemy Hot Yoga in Wake Forest as their favorite. Alchemy owner Jennifer Wagner started the studio to promote a sense of community among her student practitioners, and Alchemy is a welcoming, non-judgmental space. Alchemy is unique in the Triangle for its use of infrared radiant heat, an energy-efficient system that provides a uniform warming effect from the floors. But the best part about Alchemy, clients say, are the studio’s teachers, who are wonderful, and just as warm as the room. —JP

Finalists: Barre-Up Raleigh, YoBa Studio, Gratitude Hot Yoga Center

Best Dental Practice in Orange / Chatham County

Finalists: Sunrise Dental, UNC Dental Faculty Practice, Ellis Family Dentistry

Best Natural Hair Salon in Durham County

Finalists: The Heir Salon, Vent Salon, H2O Hair Salon & Spa

Best Dental Practice in Wake County

Finalists: Smileplicity Dentistry, Tryon Family Dentistry, Raleigh Dental Arts, Pediatric Dentistry Downtown Raleigh, Supremia Dentistry

Best Women's Health Practice in Durham County

Finalists: Durham Women's Clinic, Duke Women’s Health Associates, Durham Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYN) at North Duke Street

Best Couples Therapist in the Triangle

Finalists: Kate Cosgriff, LCSW, PLLC; Erin Ballard, LMFT

Best Day Spa in the Triangle

Finalists: Regenesis MD, Spa Retreat Cary, Skinologie: A Beauty Bar

Best Yoga Studio in Durham County

One can barely swing a proverbial dead cat along a Triangle sidewalk and not smack a yoga enthusiast attired in loose-fitting apparel and tights, gliding down the sidewalk with the telltale rolled yoga mat swinging blissfully behind them. INDY readers selected Global Breath as the best yoga studio in Durham County. The one time I have been inside the place was to participate in a West African dance class that featured a choreographer from West Africa, but who knew? The studio centers on community, social justice, and mindfulness while offering in-person and virtual classes at rates that accommodate its practitioners’ financial reality. Maybe it’s time to engage your mula bandha, baby! —TM

Finalists: Durham Yoga Company, Yoga Off East, Arrichion Hot Yoga, Blue Point Yoga, Trilogy Power Yoga

Best Women's Health Practitioner in Orange / Chatham County

Finalists: Dr. Pat Chappell, Dr. Sonya Williams, Dr. Nicolette Schreiber

Best Hair Salon in Wake County

Finalists: Wake Forest Natural Hair Salon, Tone Hair Salon, Little Shop of Hairdos NC

Best Psychiatrist in the Triangle

Finalists: Dr. Matthew Conner, MD; Dr. Robin Casey; Dr. Steven D Prakke; Dr. Kerry Landry, MD; Dr. Erik Gustke, MD

Best Hair Salon in Durham County

Finalists: Vent Salon, Willow Hair Studio, Veena B. Salon

Best Hair Salon in Orange / Chatham County

Finalists: To the Woods, Glam Salon

Best Acupuncturist in the Triangle

Finalists: Dr. Adam Gries, Awakenings Health; Dr. Mary Clark, DACM, Raleigh Health & Wellness; Cholena Erickson, L.AC., O.M.D, Acupuncture Healing Center

Best Pediatric Practice in the Triangle

Finalists: Chapel Hill Pediatrics and Adolescents, Durham Pediatrics, Emerge Pediatric Therapy

