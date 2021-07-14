Welcome to Best of the Triangle 2021

Well, Triangle readers, it’s been a bear of a year, and we know you––like us––are sad to have seen so many of our region’s wonderful businesses not survive the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown. So, while every annual Best Of issue is a special issue, in the INDY’s 16-year history of conducting this contest, this year’s Best Of the Triangle issue feels a bit more meaningful, somehow.

The restaurants, bars, and cafes, the yoga studios, gyms, and comedy clubs, the care and service providers, the nonprofits, museums, and shops that our readers voted for as their very favorites truly represent the best of what the Triangle has to offer. This last year was as tough on them as it was on anyone, but they weathered the storm and came out (if I dare say it now) on the other side. Thanks to you all, who were right there with your favorite places and people, supporting them in whatever ways you could.

Congratulations to all of our Best Of winners and finalists and enjoy this sampling of winners’ blurbs from our staff writers and contributors. We’ll see you again next year, when I’m sure everything will be back to 100 percent normal again––and maybe it will be safe enough to hold a big celebration in person. —Jane Porter

Best of the Triangle 2021

EAT & DRINK

SHOP

SERVICES

HEALTH & BODY

OUT & ABOUT

LOCAL COLOR

Our Contributors

Sarah Edwards

Caryl Espinoza Jaen

Lena Geller

Ellie Heffernan

Thomasi McDonald

Sara Pequeño

Jane Porter

Rebecca Schneid

Geoff West

Graphics by Annie Maynard

