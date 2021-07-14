Best of the Triangle 2021: Services

Return to the BOTT 2021 homepage
Best Realtor in Orange / Chatham County
Justin Burleson, Fonville Morisey/Premier Agents Network
Finalists: Martha Newport, Newport Group, Dave Cherry, Atomic Properties, Ryan Euliss, Allen Tate Realtors
Best Electrician in the Triangle
Bonneville Electric
Finalists: R.L. Griffin Electrical Service, Electric Avenue, Creative Electric
Best Pet-sitting Service in Orange / Chatham County
Kate's Critter Care
Finalists: Walk & Wag, Rachel's Pet Care, Laughing Dog Pet Care
Best Insurance Agent in the Triangle
Karen Boone, State Farm
Finalists: Amanda Hagood, State Farm; Ola Stinnett, State Farm; Christine Walorz, Walorz Insurance
Best Pet Groomer in Durham County
Elliotte's Pet Spa & Salon
Finalists: Eno Animal Hospital, Pampered Pooch, Dog Stylists Inc
Best Summer Camp in Orange / Chatham County
Piedmont Wildlife Center
Finalists: Carolina Friends School, Learning Outside, Schoolhouse of Wonder
Best Dog Trainer in Durham County
Whole Dog Institute
Finalists: YAYDog!, Dog Training Camp USA, So Fetch K9 Adventures, Joanne the Dog Lady
Best Nonprofit in Wake County
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
There are so many wonderful nonprofits in Wake County doing great work, but the Food Bank does something incredibly basic, yet fundamental, and does it so well—it has provided food for people at risk of hunger in 34 counties in North Carolina for the past 35 years. Whether the Food Bank is providing Kids Summer Meals, as it is this year with families still suffering in the wake of the COVID pandemic, or whether it’s providing emergency supplies to communities in the wake of a hurricane or other natural disaster, you can always be assured that, through the Food Bank’s work, your neighbors aren’t going hungry. It’s also a wonderful place to donate to or volunteer; somehow, sorting potatoes at the Food Bank’s giant warehouse on Capital Boulevard is actually a fun experience. —JP
Finalists: LGBT Center of Raleigh, Cause for Paws of NC, Rise Against Hunger, Perfectly Imperfect Pups, Activate Good, Bridge the Gap Mission, Inc.
Best Dog Trainer in Wake County
Jeff Millman Dog Training
The competition was furry-ous this year (sorry) but Cary-based trainer Jeff Millman took the top dog trainer’s spot. Jeff trains Triangle dogs in anything from behavior problems including aggression, barking, and separation anxiety, to leash walking training, puppy training, or training dogs to be good around kids, all using humane, science-based training techniques. Excellent customer service is part of the business model––Jeff will train your dog at your home or he’ll meet you at the dog park––and, having studied at Jean Donaldson’s world-renowned Dog Training Academy in San Francisco, Jeff has trained thousands of dogs in his career, so it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two. Check out all his five-star Google reviews––Jeff’s pretty pup-ular with dogs and their humans! —JP
Finalists: Dog Training Camp USA, aMANda'S BEST FRIEND
Best Tattoo Studio in the Triangle
Inkvictus Studios
Finalists: Facial Xpressions Makeup and Microblading, Ratatat Tats, Conspiracy Ink Tattoos
Best Realtor in Durham County
Justin Burleson, Fonville Morisey/Premier Agents Network
Finalists: Martha Newport, Newport Group; Paula Carr, Atomic Properties; Cory Sherman, Homegrown Real Estate
Best Realtor in Wake County
Justin Burleson, Fonville Morisey/Premier Agents Network
Finalists: Paula Carr, Atomic Properties; Mike Wolgin, Wolgin Real Estate Group; Chip Barker, Core Realty Advisors; Beatriz Negrin, DeRonja Real Estate
Best Auto Repair in Orange / Chatham County
Chapel Hill Tire
Finalists: F & F Automotive, A Better Wrench, Elite Auto Body
Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Wake County
Preschool for the Arts (APA)
Finalists: Temple Beth Or Preschool, Follow the Child Montessori School, Knightdale Station Preschool
Best Landscape Company in the Triangle
TROSA Lawn Care
Finalists: New Leaf Landscaping, Peak Sodding, Burge Landscapes
Best Pet-sitting Service in Durham County
Kate's Critter Care
Finalists: Bull City Pet Sitting, A Whole Lotta Love Pet Sitting, Barbie & Company Pet Services
Best Pet Groomer in Orange / Chatham County
Hair of the Dog Grooming Studio
Finalists: Love Overboard Kennels & Grooming, Green Beagle Pet Lodge, Moppy Top Pet Grooming, K9 Perfection Grooming Salon
Best Licensed Contractor in Orange / Chatham County
Little Corner Construction
Finalists: BuildSense, Actual Size Builders, Pope Builders Inc.
Best Pet Boarding in Wake County
Suite Paws Pet Resort and Spa
Finalists: Dogtopia, Pooch Pad, Happy Puppers, Dog Diggity, Audrey’s Barkyard
Best House Cleaners in Wake County
Go 2 Girls
Finalists: Best Clean Ever, Carpe Diem Cleaning, Spotless Home Cleaning Service
Best Dog Trainer in Orange/Chatham County
Jane Marshall, Cheery Dogs
Finalists: Kuba & Company, Dog Training Camp USA, Hickory Hounds
Best House Cleaners in Durham County
Best Clean Ever
Finalists: Go 2 Girls, Carpe Diem Cleaning, Tangerine Clean
Best Pet-sitting Service in Wake County
FURbaby Pet Sitters
Finalists: aMANda’s BEST FRIEND, Happy Puppers, Pack and Pride
Best Plumber in the Triangle
Cary Plumbing
Finalists: Carrboro Plumbing, NC Water Heaters, Greene Hunt Plumbing
Best Architect / Architecture Studio in the Triangle
Shaw Design Associates
Finalists: Sophie Piesse Architect, PA; BuildSense; In Situ Studio
Best Nonprofit in Orange / Chatham County
Orange County Rape Crisis Center
Earlier this year, I wrote an article about Orange County Rape Crisis Center’s budget cuts at the hands of the state, and what it could mean for the resources they offer. In the process, I was reminded of just how vital OCRCC’s resources are. It’s one of the only freestanding rape crisis centers in the state, and their program on consensual touch is taught to more than 12,000 kids every year. Their role as informed instructors includes being able to see patterns in behavior that suggest a child is facing sexual abuse, something that other adults may not be able to pick up on. As the federal government stalls on finding a solution to the random loophole that led to these grant shortages, the Orange County Rape Crisis Center will continue doing what it can to make sure survivors are cared for, and that everyone knows what enthusiastic consent looks like. —SP
Finalists: Carolina Tiger Rescue, The ReCYCLEry, Caramore Community
Best Veterinary Practice in Durham County
Carver Street Animal Hospital
Finalists: Eno Animal Hospital, Southpoint Animal Hospital, Willow Oak Veterinary Hospital
Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Durham County
Carolina Friends School
Finalists: Children's Campus at Southpoint, Grey Stone Preschool & Kindergarten, Branches Community School
Best Pet Groomer in Wake County
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Cary
Finalists: MOSA Pet Spa & Resort, City Pet Grooming, All About Pets Grooming
Best Bed & Breakfast in the Triangle
Carolina Inn
I’ll never forget staying in The Carolina Inn before my UNC-Chapel Hill freshman orientation. From its gorgeous black-and-white checkered floors to its soft porcelain bedding and impressive colonial architecture, The Carolina Inn is certainly the most picturesque hotel I’ve ever stayed in. Its beauty, combined with easy proximity to campus and Franklin Street, likely form just part of the reason why readers love it. I’m certain that its delicious menu features, designed by Executive Chef Jeremey Blankenship and his culinary team, also come into play here. Where else can you eat such well-cooked versions of delicious Southern classics, including pimento cheese BLTs and shrimp and grits? —EH
Finalists: The Colonial Inn, Morehead Manor, Arrowhead Inn
Best House Painter in the Triangle
Hansell Painting Company
Finalists: Anderson Painting, Zarazua Painting, Color World House Painting
Best Auto Dealership in the Triangle
Leith Auto Center
Finalists: Hendrick Subaru, Fred Anderson Toyota, Crown Honda
Best Event/Wedding Planner in the Triangle
Something Fabulous
Finalists: The Perfect Plan, Search in the City, Pavillion at Nicks Road, Cross + Main
Best Place to Adopt a Pet in the Triangle
Saving Grace
Photo by Annie Maynard
Penny Edwards
Saving Grace is a reader favorite and I wholeheartedly agree:, it’s the best place to adopt a pet in the Triangle, because last summer, it brought me the best dog in the Triangle—my dog, Penny. Beyond that obvious bias, Saving Grace does a lot of good. Established in 2004, the volunteer-run non-profit shelter serves stray animals, primarily dogs, from rural parts of North Carolina and in counties that have high euthanasia rates, and has placed about 22,000 animals into their new homes. Make an appointment to go to Saving Grace’s Wake Forest farm space and you’ll encounter several dozen tail-wagging dogs of all shapes and sizes playing at the “Funny Farm.” If you can’t adopt right away, but want to see what the dogs are up to, Saving Grace’s very active Instagram account regularly features videos of sweetie-pie dogs that will bring you to tears. And now, with Penny sitting beside me, eagerly watching a garbage truck out the window, I’m about to be in tears myself. —SE
Finalists: Triangle Beagle Rescue, Durham Animal Protection Society, Perfectly Imperfect Pups
Best Auto Repair in Wake County
Johnson Auto Body Inc.
Finalists: Frantz Automotive Center, Duty Tire & Service Center, Atlantic Ave, Ernie Lee's Service Center
Best House Cleaners in Orange / Chatham County
Maria’s Cleaning
Finalists: Carpe Diem Cleaning, Tangerine Clean, Patricia Sandoval
Best Caterer in the Triangle
Vimala's Curryblossom Cafe
Finalists: Rocky Top Catering, Catering Works, Cannon Catering
Best Pet Boarding in Orange / Chatham County
Green Beagle Pet Lodge
Finalists: Dogwood Veterinary Hospital & Pet Resort, Doggie Spa & Day Care, K9 R&R Pet Retreat, Chapel Hill Pet Resort, No Barking Back
Best Licensed Contractor in Wake County
Little Corner Construction
Finalists: BuildSense, Big Monkey Renovation & Repair, One Team Restoration
Best Licensed Contractor in Durham County
Little Corner Construction
Finalists: G. Crabtree Spaces, Gateway, BuildSense, Actual Size Builders
Best Ad Agency in the Triangle
BluePrint Business Communications
Finalists: Heights Digital Media, Food Seen, French West Vaughan
Best Summer Camp in Wake County
Camp Kanata
Finalists: YMCA, Raleigh Little Theatre, New Life Camp, Arts Together
Best Summer Camp in Durham County
Museum of Life & Science
Finalists: Piedmont Wildlife Center, Camp Shelanu at Jewish for Good, Schoolhouse of Wonder
Best Attorney in the Triangle
Cara Dudek Petri, Jackson Law
Finalists: Taibi Law Group, PLLC, Newman & Newman, PLLC, Arnette Law Offices, PLLC
Best Veterinary Practice in Orange / Chatham County
Carrboro Plaza Veterinary Clinic
Finalists: Healing Paws Veterinary Hospital, Cole Park Veterinary Hospital, VCA Timberlyne Animal Hospital
Best Nonprofit in Durham County
TROSA
Finalists: Urban Ministries of Durham, Jewish for Good at the Levin JCC, Reggie's Legacy
Best Veterinary Practice in Wake County
Banfield Pet Hospital
Finalists: Magnolia Animal Hospital, Care First Animal Hospital at Oberlin, Shiloh Animal Hospital, Bayleaf Veterinary Hospital
Best Pet Boarding in Durham County
Camp Bow Wow North Durham
Finalists: Sunny Acres, Eno Animal Hospital, The Pet Wagon, Creature Comforts Inn
Best HVAC Company in the Triangle
Boer Brothers Heating and Cooling
Finalists: Air Innovations HVAC, Warren Hay Mechanical, All American Heating and Air
Best Retirement Community in the Triangle
Croasdaile Village Retirement Community
Finalists: Carol Woods, Carolina Meadows, Magnolia Glen, Carolina Preserve at Amberly, Creekside at Bethpage
Best Auto Repair in Durham County
Wasp Automotive
Finalists: Massey Brothers Automotive, Durham Tire & Auto Center, Ingold Tire & Auto Service Center
Best Dance Studio in the Triangle
Academy for the Performing Arts (APA)
Finalists: Graceful Expressions Dance Education, Encore Academy of Dance, Premier School of Dance
Best Realtor Group in the Triangle
Martha Newport Realty Group
Finalists: Premier Agents Network, Atomic Properties, Wolgin Real Estate Group
DL Anderson
The Umstead Hotel
Best Hotel in the Triangle
The Umstead Hotel
Finalists: The Durham Hotel, 21c, Unscripted
Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Orange / Chatham County
Learning Outside
Finalists: Carolina Friends School, Children’s Campus, Childcare Matters, Casa Club Spanish Immersion Preschool
Best Moving Company in the Triangle
TROSA Moving
Finalists: Two Men and a Truck Durham, Crabtree Family Moving, Chapel Hill Moving Co., Bee Line Moving
Best Music Lessons in the Triangle
Triangle Music School
Finalists: High Strung School of Music, Notasium, Gabriel Pelli, Ashe School of Music
Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.
Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.