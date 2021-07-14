Best of the Triangle 2021: Shop

Return to the BOTT 2021 homepage
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Wake County
DECO Raleigh
Finalists: Adventures In Bloom, Cary Gallery of Artists, TrunkShow
Best Consignment/Thrift Shop in Wake County
Dorcas Thrift Shop
Things I bought at my last visit to Dorcas Thrift Shop: A Corningware casserole dish, a glass carafe with little pink flowers, and a cross-stitch of the phrase “Happiness is Homemade” with a sweet note on the back from one friend to another. As a vintage aficionado, I love making the short drive to Cary to sift through retirees’ mid-century modern decor and high-end department store clothes. Dorcas delivers this in a clean, well-organized store with tons of great finds, with a majority-volunteer staff that always seem ready to lend a hand. Shop revenue goes toward covering bills, rent, and food for neighbors who need it—centering the whole “feeding and clothing the least of these” thing that Jesus talked about. In 2018, the $1.4 million they raised went to 26,000 people in Cary and Morrisville. —SP
Finalists: North Raleigh Ministries Thrift Shoppe, TrunkShow, Raleigh Furniture Gallery
Best Local Brand in the Triangle
Munjo Munjo
Finalists: RUNAWAY, The Vintage Bee, Be Like Missy
Best Retail Beer Selection in Orange / Chatham County
Beer Study
Finalists: Weaver Street Market, House of Hops Pittsboro, The Casual Pint
Best Running Store in the Triangle
Fleet Feet
Finalists: Bull City Running Co., Pace Yourself Run Company, Runologie
Best Yarn Store in the Triangle
Hillsborough Yarn Shop
Finalists: Great Yarns, Warm and Fuzzy, Freeman's Creative Craft Supply
Best Bike Shop in Wake County
Oak City Cycling
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things, but if one activity has remained fiery, it’s bike riding. Oak City Cycling, a bike shop located near William Peace University, is the place to go for all your two-wheeled needs (though its iconic weekly maintenance class and cruiser ride is currently on hold). But in spite of these changes, the shop remains one of the best places to buy and test-ride bikes and to get repairs, replacements, and biking gear. Both new and used bikes come with respective warranties, and for cyclists looking for new routes to try, Oak City Cycling serves as the starting point for many easy and challenging cycling routes. —CEJ
Finalists: All Star Bike Shop, Cycle Logic, Inside-Out Sports, Rhythm Wheel Works
Best Erotic Gifts in the Triangle
Cherry Pie
Finalists: Adam & Eve, Frisky Business Boutique, Priscilla McCall’s, The Maxxx Adult Store
Best Bike Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Back Alley Bikes
Finalists: The Clean Machine, Trek Bicycle Chapel Hill, Pittsboro Bicycles
Best Bookstore in the Triangle
Quail Ridge Books
Finalists: Flyleaf Books, The Regulator, Dog-Eared Books
Best Place to Buy Musical Instruments in the Triangle
Harry’s Guitar Shop
Finalists: High Strung Violins & Guitars, Guitar Center, Twin House
Best Salvage / Re-use Business in the Triangle
Habitat for Humanity
Finalists: The Scrap Exchange, TROSA Thrift Store, TrunkShow
Photo by Jade Wilson
Scrap Thrift
Best Environmentally Friendly Business in the Triangle
The Scrap Exchange
Finalists: TROSA Thrift Store, Fillaree, TrunkShow
Best Garden Store in the Triangle
Logan's Trading
Finalists: For Garden's Sake, Garden Supply Company, Homewood Nursery & Garden Center
Best Furniture Store in the Triangle
TROSA Thrift Store
TROSA is a repeat reader favorite in the “best furniture store” category, and for good reason: If you are searching for an affordable piece of used furniture, no matter how specific, you are pretty much guaranteed to walk out of TROSA with one. It’s like the world’s best-curated yard sale, with rows of couches, lamps, tables, desks, shelves, and rugs. Need an old-fashioned magazine holder, an offbeat end table, a pair of floral outdoor cushions? The TROSA store—part of a larger substance abuse residential recovery program offering vocational services—has your back. Careful, though—you might make your way over to the clothing section and walk out with an extra pair of shoes or two. —SE
Finalists: Raleigh Furniture Gallery, Hill Country Woodworks, TrunkShow, Discount Furniture of the Carolinas
Best Gift Shop in Orange / Chatham County
WomanCraft Gifts
If meeting the artists whose work you buy is important to you, then WomanCraft Gifts is just your place. Many of the women who sell their work in the store also work at the counter. From $12 stained glass birds to $120 hand-coiled pine needle baskets, the store offers something for everyone, regardless of how much you can pay. I love exploring all there is on offer whenever I take a walk down Main Street in Carrboro. But talking to the local artists I’m supporting is by far my favorite part of the experience. —EH
Finalists: Magic on 70, This & That Gift Gallery, Sally Mack
Best Women's Boutique in Wake County
Carolina Roots Boutique
Finalists: Lily Mae's, Little Details, Pinafore Boutique
Best Women's Boutique in Orange / Chatham County
Sofia's
Finalists: Womancraft Gifts, Say Wear Boutique, Lark Home Apparel
Best Toy/Kids Store in the Triangle
Learning Express Toys & Gifts
Finalists: Ali Cat Toys, Read With Me, Tiny
Best New Business in Orange / Chatham County
Bottom of The Fox Farm
Finalists: Mia Frenduto Photography, Peel Gallery
Best New Business in Durham County
The Durham Food Hall
Finalists: The Glass Jug Beer Lab Downtown Durham, Crafts & Drafts NC
Best Jewelry Store in Orange / Chatham County
Light Years
I normally have at least one piece of jewelry from Light Years on my body at all times (as I write this, two of the five rings adorning my fingers were purchased at Light Years). Similarly, my fridge has at least two magnets with Light Years price stickers still on the back. It’s my go-to for hoops, studs, dainty necklaces, and rings; it’s also my go-to place to take my mom and sister when they visit, since the small Chapel Hill store is stocked wall-to-wall with different styles and small gifts that you can’t help but pick up. Since it’s locally owned, I also feel better going there to get jewelry that suits my tastes, over a big-box store like Target or an overpriced chain like Urban Outfitters. —SP
Finalists: WomanCraft Gifts, Melissa Designer Jewelry, William Travis Jewelry
Best Gift Shop in Wake County
Bless Your Heart Boutique
Finalists: DECO Raleigh, Lily Mae’s, Little Details
Best Wine Shop in Wake County
Total Wine
Finalists: The Raleigh Wine Shop, Wine Authorities, Taylor’s Wine Shop
Best Women's Boutique in Durham County
Vaguely Reminiscent
Finalists: Vert & Vogue, Dolly's Vintage, Smitten Boutique
Best Retail Beer Selection in Durham County
Sam's Bottle Shop
Finalists: Beer Study, The Glass Jug Beer Lab, Durham Co-op Market, Crafts & Drafts NC
Best Fabric Store in the Triangle
Cary Quilting Company
Finalists: Mulberry Silks & Fine Fabrics, Freeman's Creative Craft Supply, Bernina World of Sewing
Best Art / Craft Supply Store in the Triangle
The Scrap Exchange
Finalists: Jerry's Artarama of Raleigh, Freeman's Creative Craft Supply, Craft Habit Raleigh
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Orange / Chatham County
Womancraft Gifts
Finalists: Magic on 70, Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, Frank Gallery, Peel Gallery, Hillsborough Art Council Gift Shop
Best Gift Shop in Durham County
Parker and Otis
Coming up with gift ideas fills me with anxiety; thankfully, the Triangle’s got good gift shops. Parker & Otis is literally crammed with good gifts for birthdays (or baby showers, or Father’s Day, or housewarming, or basically any event that necessitates a gift). The hybrid retail and restaurant—which recently moved to the American Tobacco Campus, after 13 years in Durham’s Brightleaf District—contains aisles of cookbooks, candles, journals and note cards, bulk candy, North Carolina kitsch, and many, many things made out of Mason jars. It also serves some of the most delicious egg salads and sandwiches in the Triangle. Don’t just take it from me: Readers also voted Parker & Otis Best Sandwich in Durham County. Maybe you really can have it all. —SE
Finalists: Vaguely Reminiscent, The Artisan Market at 305, Bull City Fair Trade
Best Hardware Store in the Triangle
Triangle ACE Hardware, Durham Woodcroft
Finalists: Fitch Lumber, Town and Country Hardware (Cary), Burke Brothers Hardware
George A. Hoffman Jr.
Wine Authority
Best Wine Shop in Durham County
Wine Authorities
Finalists: Bulldega Urban Market, The Wine Feed, Hope Valley Wine & Beverage
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Durham County
Durham Craft Market
Finalists: Durham Night Market, Durham County Pottery Tour, The Artisan Market at 305
Best Store to Buy Eyeglasses in the Triangle
Carrboro Family Vision
Finalists: Upchurch Optical, Specs, The Eye Institute Seaboard
Best New Business in Wake County
Femme Fromage NC
Who doesn’t love a cheese plate, especially when you’re stuck at home, drinking wine, with nothing else to do––like, say, during a global pandemic? According to local lore (and the Femme Fromage Instagram page), two mom friends, Natasha and Gabby, started Femme Fromage as a way to teach folks how to design pretty charcuterie boards for parties, company team building, and other events right before the pandemic took hold. But, rather than flailing as so many food-based businesses did during this last treacherous year, Femme Fromage found its footing with charcuterie boxes to go and virtual classes. Today, Femme Fromage is flourishing. —JP
Finalists: TrunkShow, OutpostLE, Manes and Mascara Salon
Best Retail Beer Selection in Wake County
Black Dog Bottle Shop
Finalists: House of Hops, Greenway Beer and Wine, Pelagic Beer and Wine
Best Bike Shop in Durham County
Durham Cycles
Finalists: Oak City Cycling, Bullseye Bicycle, Seven Stars Cycles
Best Children's Clothing Shop in the Triangle
Once Upon a Child
Finalists: Tiny, Glee Kids, Beanstalk, Children's Orchard Raleigh
Best Consignment/Thrift Shop in Durham County
The Scrap Exchange Thrift Store
It’s a regular weekend at The Scrap Exchange. There’s a teacher browsing the crafting, school, and office supplies sections. There’s a parent choosing crafts for their son’s art homework and browsing the electronics section for their daughter’s robotics project. There’s a couple looking to furnish their brand-new apartment, as fashion students leaf through the leather scrap pieces bin. A few kids are sitting among the book stacks, flipping through to find what interests them. In what other place can you find so many different people searching for so many different things? —RS
Finalists: TROSA Thrift Store, Pennies for Change, Fifi’s of Durham
Best CD / Record Store in the Triangle
Schoolkids Records
Finalists: Nice Price Books & Records, Chaz's Bull City Record, Volume Records & Beer
Photo by Alex Boerner
Seafood Pancake from H Mart
Best International Market in the Triangle
H Mart
Finalists: Li Mings, Grand Asia, Bull City Fair Trade, Food World Durham, K-town Market
Best Butcher Shop in the Triangle
The Butchers Market
Finalists: Left Bank Butchery, King's Red & White, Carolina Butcher Shop
Best Vintage / Antique Store in the Triangle
Father and Son
Finalists: Dolly's Vintage, TrunkShow, Raleigh Furniture Gallery
Best Jewelry Store in Durham County
Jewelsmith
Finalists: Light Years, Hamilton Hill Jewelry, Atelier N Fine Jewelry
Best Comic Book Store in the Triangle
Ultimate Comics Cary & Durham
Finalists: Atomic Empire, Foundation’s Edge
Best Jewelry Store in Wake County
Holland's Jewelers
Finalists: The Vintage Bee, color me badd girl collection, Be Like Missy
Best Consignment/Thrift Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Chatham PTA Thrift
Finalists: Rumors Boutique, My Secret Closet, CommunityWorx Thrift Shop
Best Florist in the Triangle
The English Garden
Finalists: Preston Flowers, Blossom & Bone Florals, Elan House
Best Pet Specialty Store in the Triangle
Phydeaux
Finalists: Unleashed the Dog & Cat Store, Oliver's Collar Dog Treat Bakery & Boutique, Other End of the Leash Pet Boutique & Bakery
Best Wine Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Weaver Street Market
Finalists: Chapel Hill Wine Company, Hillsborough Wine Company, winestore. Chapel Hill
Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.
Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.