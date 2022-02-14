Nominations Open for "Best of the Triangle" 2022

Nominations are open for the INDY's "Best of the Triangle" 2022! Click the banner below to nominate your favorite local businesses through March 6.

Winning “Best of” has been a coveted honor for individuals and businesses for the last 22 years—yep, twenty-two years! The INDY Week star decal is the most recognizable sign of a great business within the Triangle because it demonstrates the dedicated love a business earned throughout the year from folks just like you.

After the nomination period ends, a final vote for the top nominees will begin in April, and the "Best of" winners will be announced in the June 15 print edition. Pick up a copy near you.

Rules:

Please write in a nomination to show your support for your favorite local businesses! Please only make one nomination per category. (That means one vote per person; do not vote from multiple email addresses.)

Once nominations close, the top four with the most nominations in each category will advance to the final ballot. An email will be needed for registration to ensure ballot integrity. The INDY reserves the right to reject any ballot that appears to violate the spirit of the Best of the Triangle poll.

Want to promote your business?

The final Best of the Triangle ballot receives over 500,000 votes from readers. For promotional opportunities on the ballot, please take a moment to watch the video below. Contact sales@indyweek.com ASAP to confirm your ad spot as space is limited.

×

Please click here to download additional resources to reach your walk-in customers, newsletter subscribers, and social media followers! Share far and wide using #bestofthetriangle, #bestof2022, and #indyweek.

Lastly, please consider joining the INDY Week Press Club. Your support allows us to continue providing FREE local news coverage in both print and digital formats to our community. Got questions? Please email sales@indyweek.com.