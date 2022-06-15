Best of the Triangle 2022: Health & Body

Return to the BOTT 2022 homepage

Best Acupuncturist in the Triangle

Dr. Adam Gries

Finalists: Austin Dixon, Carmela Mager, Janet Shaffer

Best Aesthetician in the Triangle

Sarah Evenson - Refined Wax Studio

Finalists: Erin Carver, Angela Hugghins, Winnie Li - Regenesis MD

Best Barber Shop in the Triangle

Rock’s Bar and Hair Shop

Finalists: The Bar Ber Shop of Wake Forest, Dennis Best Men's Hair Salon, Ego Barber Lounge

Best Chiropractor in the Triangle

Dr. Cheyne Ashline

Finalists: Dr. Kim McCorkle, Chas Gaertner, Regan Buck, Mitchell Osborne - DC

Best Couples Therapist in the Triangle

Dr. Anna Smith

Finalists: Consuela Chapman LCSW, Jacqueline Beech, Nathan Sawyer, Adina Middleman

Best Day Spa in the Triangle

The Umstead

Finalists: Smoothe LLC, Wellville Massage & Healing Arts, Regenesis MD

Best Dental Practice in Durham County

Durham Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Finalists: Dr. Stephanie Jenkins, Turning Point Dental and Aesthetics

Best Dental Practice in Orange / Chatham County

Holman Family Dental Care

Finalists: Ellis Family Dentistry, Milltown Family Dentistry, Meadowmont Dentistry

Best Dental Practice in Wake County

Signature Smiles - Cary

Finalists: Wells Family Dental Group, Main Street Family Dentistry

Best Dermatologist in the Triangle

Dr. Mark Fradin

Finalists: Garrett Bressler, Aesthetic Solutions, Kelly Blount - Family Dermatology

Best Gym in Durham County

The 360 Approach

Finalists: The BodyGames Center, Fit Lab Durham, Burn Boot Camp - North Durham

Best Gym in Orange / Chatham County

UNC Wellness

Finalists: O2 Fitness, CrossFit 15-501 Chapel Hill, The Coalition

Best Gym in Wake County

Oak & Iron Fitness

Finalists: AKtivate Fitness, Arise Athletics, Renu Health and Fitness

Best Hair Salon in Durham County

Vent Salon

Finalists: Rock Paper Scissors Salon, Willow Hair Studio, Fuss and Bother

Best Hair Salon in Orange / Chatham County

Syd’s Hair Shop

Finalists: To the Woods, Lavish Beauty Lounge, Purple Coffin Hair Studio

Best Hair Salon in Wake County

Prickly Pear Salon

Finalists: Alfa Jae Salon, Moss Raleigh, Little Shop of Hairdos, Tone Hair Salon

Best Holistic Medicine in the Triangle

Renovo Natural Health

Finalists: Duke Integrative Medicine, UNC Wellness, InsideOut Body Therapies

Best Martial Arts Studio in the Triangle

Master Chang's Martial Arts

Finalists: Chapel Hill Quest Martial Arts, Joy of Movement - Pittsboro, Bushiken Karate - Saint Cyr Dojo

Best Massage Therapist in the Triangle

Toby Matthews, LMBT

Finalists: Castle Frame LMBT, Carole L Pope - LMBT, Allan Stevens LMBT

Best Natural Hair Salon in Durham County

Taji Natural Hair Salon - Durham

Finalists: Moshi Moshi

Best Natural Hair Salon in Orange / Chatham County

To the Woods

Finalists: Mina's

Best Natural Hair Salon in Wake County

Taji Natural Hair Styling - Raleigh

Finalist: Wake Forest Natural Hair Salon

Best Optometry Practice in the Triangle

Academy Eye Associates

Finalists: Carrboro Family Vision, Triangle Vision, Dr. Catherine Mauro at Costco in Durham

Best Pediatric Practice in the Triangle

Regional Pediatrics Associates

Finalists: Chapel Hill Pediatrics, Duke Children’s Primary Care Brier Creek

Best Personal Trainer in the Triangle

Adrien King

Finalists: Chan Little, Giannina Tessener, Sarah Amodeo

Best Physical Therapist/Clinic in the Triangle

Bull City Physical Therapy

Finalists: InsideOut Body Therapies, BYoung Physical Therapy & The Running PTs, Evolution Physical Therapy and Wellness

Best Pilates Studio in the Triangle

InsideOut Body Therapies

Finalists: Barre-Up Raleigh, Club Pilates, Alexander Pilates, Base Moves

Best Primary Care Practitioner in the Triangle

Susan Blackford, MD

Finalists: Mary Holmes, NP; Dr. B Todd Granger; Dr. Bhavna Vaidya-Tank; Lea Lott PA-C

Best Psychiatrist in the Triangle

Dr. Mona Gupta

Finalists: Matthew Conner, MD; Dr. Toby DeWitt; Evanthia Garza, PA

Best Tanning Salon in the Triangle

Alietha's Sunkissed Tans

Finalists: Oak City Sunless, Sun Tan City

Best Therapist in the Triangle

Henriette Williams-Alexander

Finalists: Heather Steele, Deni Urda, Lisa Henning

Best Women's Health Practice in Durham County

Durham Women’s Clinic

Durham Women’s Clinic played a huge role in bringing me into this world—a midwife from the practice literally pulled me out of the birth canal with a vacuum—and now, they’re helping me live in it: I’ve seen Dr. Nichelle Satterfield, who won our category for Best Women’s Health Practitioner in Wake County, for annual gynecological exams, STI screenings, and birth control access, and her care has been about as personalized, friendly, and compassionate as you can imagine. Founded in 1941 by the first woman to ever receive a four-year medical degree from Duke University, Durham Women’s Clinic has a long history of listening to women’s needs, and the practice is playing an especially vital role these days, as women’s access to comprehensive medical care hangs in the balance. (The clinic doesn’t provide abortion services, but offers a list of references to anyone who calls.)­­—LG

Finalists: Chapel Hill OB-GYN - Southpoint, Durham OB-GYN

Best Women's Health Practice in Orange / Chatham County

Chapel Hill OB-GYN

Finalists: Women's Birth and Wellness Center, Avance Care - Chapel Hill

Best Women's Health Practice in Wake County

Arbor OB-GYN

Finalist: Dr. Bhavna Vaidya-Tank

Best Women's Health Practitioner in Durham County

Dr. Nichelle Satterfield

Finalists: Dr. Birgit Reher

Best Women's Health Practitioner in Orange / Chatham County

Melinda Everett, WHCNP

Finalists: Dr. Sonya Williams; Joshua Hardison, MD; Dr. Pat Chappell

Best Women's Health Practitioner in Wake County

Stacie Diette CNM WHNP

Finalists: Dr. Bhavna Vaidya-Tank

Best Yoga Studio in Durham County

Threehouse Studios

Finalists: Global Breath, Yoga Off East, Durham Yoga Company

Best Yoga Studio in Orange / Chatham County

Franklin Street Yoga Center

Located off of Chapel Hill’s main drag, Franklin Street Yoga is walkable for UNC-Chapel Hill students and downtown Chapel Hill residents alike. A spacious, clean studio offers space for a wide range of classes that walk the line between sweat-inducing workouts and more meditative spiritual sessions; Kundalini Yoga classes also recently became available in Spanish. For those hesitant about rejoining an exercise facility during the pandemic, thoughtful public health protocols—a mask requirement, smaller classes, limited adjustments—offer reassurance; some classes are also offered virtually. Discounted newcomer specials make for an easy entry point for beginners just starting out a practice, too.—SE

Finalists: Thousand Petals Yoga, Loving Kindness Yoga School, Joy of Movement Studio

Best Yoga Studio in Wake County

Barre-Up Raleigh

Finalists: Bliss Body Yoga, YoBa Studio, Alchemy Hot Yoga

