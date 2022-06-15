Best of the Triangle 2022: Health & Body

Return to the BOTT 2022 homepage
Best Acupuncturist in the Triangle
Finalists: Austin Dixon, Carmela Mager, Janet Shaffer
Best Aesthetician in the Triangle
Sarah Evenson - Refined Wax Studio
Finalists: Erin Carver, Angela Hugghins, Winnie Li - Regenesis MD
Best Barber Shop in the Triangle
Finalists: The Bar Ber Shop of Wake Forest, Dennis Best Men's Hair Salon, Ego Barber Lounge
Best Chiropractor in the Triangle
Finalists: Dr. Kim McCorkle, Chas Gaertner, Regan Buck, Mitchell Osborne - DC
Best Couples Therapist in the Triangle
Finalists: Consuela Chapman LCSW, Jacqueline Beech, Nathan Sawyer, Adina Middleman
Best Day Spa in the Triangle
Finalists: Smoothe LLC, Wellville Massage & Healing Arts, Regenesis MD
Best Dental Practice in Durham County
Durham Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
Finalists: Dr. Stephanie Jenkins, Turning Point Dental and Aesthetics
Best Dental Practice in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Ellis Family Dentistry, Milltown Family Dentistry, Meadowmont Dentistry
Best Dental Practice in Wake County
Finalists: Wells Family Dental Group, Main Street Family Dentistry
Best Dermatologist in the Triangle
Finalists: Garrett Bressler, Aesthetic Solutions, Kelly Blount - Family Dermatology
Best Gym in Durham County
Finalists: The BodyGames Center, Fit Lab Durham, Burn Boot Camp - North Durham
Best Gym in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: O2 Fitness, CrossFit 15-501 Chapel Hill, The Coalition
Best Gym in Wake County
Finalists: AKtivate Fitness, Arise Athletics, Renu Health and Fitness
Best Hair Salon in Durham County
Finalists: Rock Paper Scissors Salon, Willow Hair Studio, Fuss and Bother
Best Hair Salon in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: To the Woods, Lavish Beauty Lounge, Purple Coffin Hair Studio
Best Hair Salon in Wake County
Finalists: Alfa Jae Salon, Moss Raleigh, Little Shop of Hairdos, Tone Hair Salon
Best Holistic Medicine in the Triangle
Finalists: Duke Integrative Medicine, UNC Wellness, InsideOut Body Therapies
Best Martial Arts Studio in the Triangle
Finalists: Chapel Hill Quest Martial Arts, Joy of Movement - Pittsboro, Bushiken Karate - Saint Cyr Dojo
Best Massage Therapist in the Triangle
Toby Matthews, LMBT
Finalists: Castle Frame LMBT, Carole L Pope - LMBT, Allan Stevens LMBT
Best Natural Hair Salon in Durham County
Taji Natural Hair Salon - Durham
Finalists: Moshi Moshi
Best Natural Hair Salon in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Mina's
Best Natural Hair Salon in Wake County
Taji Natural Hair Styling - Raleigh
Finalist: Wake Forest Natural Hair Salon
Best Optometry Practice in the Triangle
Finalists: Carrboro Family Vision, Triangle Vision, Dr. Catherine Mauro at Costco in Durham
Best Pediatric Practice in the Triangle
Regional Pediatrics Associates
Finalists: Chapel Hill Pediatrics, Duke Children’s Primary Care Brier Creek
Best Personal Trainer in the Triangle
Finalists: Chan Little, Giannina Tessener, Sarah Amodeo
Best Physical Therapist/Clinic in the Triangle
Finalists: InsideOut Body Therapies, BYoung Physical Therapy & The Running PTs, Evolution Physical Therapy and Wellness
Best Pilates Studio in the Triangle
Finalists: Barre-Up Raleigh, Club Pilates, Alexander Pilates, Base Moves
Best Primary Care Practitioner in the Triangle
Finalists: Mary Holmes, NP; Dr. B Todd Granger; Dr. Bhavna Vaidya-Tank; Lea Lott PA-C
Best Psychiatrist in the Triangle
Finalists: Matthew Conner, MD; Dr. Toby DeWitt; Evanthia Garza, PA
Best Tanning Salon in the Triangle
Finalists: Oak City Sunless, Sun Tan City
Best Therapist in the Triangle
Finalists: Heather Steele, Deni Urda, Lisa Henning
Best Women's Health Practice in Durham County
Durham Women’s Clinic played a huge role in bringing me into this world—a midwife from the practice literally pulled me out of the birth canal with a vacuum—and now, they’re helping me live in it: I’ve seen Dr. Nichelle Satterfield, who won our category for Best Women’s Health Practitioner in Wake County, for annual gynecological exams, STI screenings, and birth control access, and her care has been about as personalized, friendly, and compassionate as you can imagine. Founded in 1941 by the first woman to ever receive a four-year medical degree from Duke University, Durham Women’s Clinic has a long history of listening to women’s needs, and the practice is playing an especially vital role these days, as women’s access to comprehensive medical care hangs in the balance. (The clinic doesn’t provide abortion services, but offers a list of references to anyone who calls.)—LG
Finalists: Chapel Hill OB-GYN - Southpoint, Durham OB-GYN
Best Women's Health Practice in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Women's Birth and Wellness Center, Avance Care - Chapel Hill
Best Women's Health Practice in Wake County
Finalist: Dr. Bhavna Vaidya-Tank
Best Women's Health Practitioner in Durham County
Finalists: Dr. Birgit Reher
Best Women's Health Practitioner in Orange / Chatham County
Melinda Everett, WHCNP
Finalists: Dr. Sonya Williams; Joshua Hardison, MD; Dr. Pat Chappell
Best Women's Health Practitioner in Wake County
Finalists: Dr. Bhavna Vaidya-Tank
Best Yoga Studio in Durham County
Finalists: Global Breath, Yoga Off East, Durham Yoga Company
Best Yoga Studio in Orange / Chatham County
Located off of Chapel Hill’s main drag, Franklin Street Yoga is walkable for UNC-Chapel Hill students and downtown Chapel Hill residents alike. A spacious, clean studio offers space for a wide range of classes that walk the line between sweat-inducing workouts and more meditative spiritual sessions; Kundalini Yoga classes also recently became available in Spanish. For those hesitant about rejoining an exercise facility during the pandemic, thoughtful public health protocols—a mask requirement, smaller classes, limited adjustments—offer reassurance; some classes are also offered virtually. Discounted newcomer specials make for an easy entry point for beginners just starting out a practice, too.—SE
Finalists: Thousand Petals Yoga, Loving Kindness Yoga School, Joy of Movement Studio
Best Yoga Studio in Wake County
Finalists: Bliss Body Yoga, YoBa Studio, Alchemy Hot Yoga
