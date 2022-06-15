Welcome to Best of the Triangle 2022

We don’t need to tell you, dear INDY readers, what’s the best of the best in our beloved Triangle. Every year, for the past two decades, you’ve told us the best restaurants and bars, yoga studios and hair salons, museums and preschools, and so much more, and this year, 2022, is no exception.

You’ve told us who’s the best of the best in 344 categories ranging from businesses and service providers to politicians and Twitter feeds, websites, and radio stations across Durham, Orange, and Wake Counties. Thank you for nominating and voting for all of your faves! Our many finalists and winners will display our signature “Best Of” star decal in their business’s windows with pride.

Please take some time to read our staff’s write-ups on our favorites of your favorites. And don't forget to grab a copy of our Best Of paper for some coffee table reading or to give to a visitor to help them explore—it’ll surely come in handy. Here's a map of our print editions. Until next year!—Jane Porter

Best of the Triangle 2022:

EAT & DRINK

HEALTH & BODY

LOCAL COLOR

OUT & ABOUT

SERVICES

SHOP

Beginning in the new year, “Best of the Triangle” will become a year-round feature of INDY Week. Each county will vote for their favorites, and the winners will go head-to-head for the title of “Best of the Triangle 2023”—stay tuned.

Contributors: Sarah Edwards, Jasmine Gallup, Lena Geller, Hannah Kaufman, Thomasi McDonald, Jane Porter, Geoff West.

