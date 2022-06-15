Best of the Triangle 2022: Shop

Return to the BOTT 2022 homepage
Best Art / Craft Supply Store in the Triangle
When the Scrap Exchange first opened 30 years ago at Northgate Mall, the storefront location featured about 3,000 square feet of retail space, with five employees and a $6,000 annual budget. Over the years, the Triangle’s foremost nonprofit advocate of creative reuse of scrap materials moved to two different locations in downtown Durham before settling into an old cinema at Lakewood Shopping Center. Today, the Scrap Exchange location sits on a 2.5-acre campus, with 10,000 square feet of retail space, a thrift store, nearly 20 employees, and an annual budget of $500,000. The place hums with activity. Last week, a volunteer sorted beads inside of the pink, white, black and gray room of the Scrap Exchange’s Cameron Gallery. Meanwhile, in an adjoining room, a group of workers eschewed their respective offices and sat together at a table, decorated with flowers fashioned from eggshell cartons, working on different projects. “One of the things we decided to do [after the pandemic shutdown ended] was to no longer be in our offices,” says Sandy Marshall, director of programs and education with the nonprofit. “So we sit around the table and work and that way we can all have input.”—TM
Finalists: Jerry's Artarama, Freeman's Creative, Craft Habit
Best Artisan Market / Shop in the Triangle
Finalists: Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, Peel Gallery, The Artisan Market at 305, Curate
Best Bike Shop in Durham County
Finalists: Bullseye Bicycle, Seven Stars
Best Bike Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Best Bike Shop in Wake County
Finalists: Cycle Logic, Inside Out Sports
Best Bookstore in the Triangle
Finalists: Quail Ridge Books, The Regulator Bookshop, Letters Bookshop
Best CBD Shop in Durham County
Finalists: Heal Tree CBD, Hemptender
Best CBD Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Carolina Hemp, Whippoorwill Herb Co. at the Eno River Farmers' Market
Best CBD Shop in Wake County
How great is this place? Well, my stepmother is a regular customer—and she lives in Florida. Luckily, you live in the Triangle, so there’s no need to pay for shipping to enjoy Aloha’s delicious Cannabinoid array of premium edibles, juices, gummies, tinctures, and more. Just hop on over to their Northwest Raleigh storefront on Leesville Road. Aloha’s tasty goodies alone would be enough to take the top prize here, but what really separates Aloha is the customer service. The staff is knowledgeable and welcoming, and its owner, Eric Garcia, could easily be a finalist for “Nicest Person in Raleigh” if we had that category. So, whether you have a refined Cannabinoid tongue or you’re simply curious about all the hubbub, go here. You’ll be in good hands.—GW
Finalists: Medicine Mama’s Farmacy, Trek CBD (Wake Forest & Holly Springs)
Best CD / Record Store in the Triangle
Finalists: Hunky Dory, Chaz's Bull City Records, Carolina Soul Records, Volume
Best Children's Clothing Shop in the Triangle
Finalists: Beanstalk, Pattywhacks, Peek-a-Boo Grins
Best Comic Book Store in the Triangle
Finalists: Ultimate Comics, Peel Gallery
Best Consignment / Thrift Shop in Durham County
Finalists: The Scrap Exchange, Rumors, Pennies for Change
Best Consignment / Thrift Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Rumor has it…this store’s funky decor, wide selection, and one-of-a-kind pieces are more than just hearsay. Tucked away at the end of Franklin Street, Rumors’ allure speaks for itself. Even through the pandemic and a strict in-store capacity policy, the shop consistently brought a daily line of 10-20 shoppers waiting excitedly outside the door for their turn. The mannequin outside—always stylishly adorned with a vintage sweater or complementary skirt—is just a hint of what the store has to offer. Once inside, shoppers can browse every section: old-timey jackets, dresses, shirts, pants, shoes, and a robust earring collection. While the selection is fashionably curated, prices are reasonable and well worth the value of the clothes. The store’s no-plastic policy and no-judgment employees make it a sustainable and welcoming space where everyone can find something—if not 20 things—that they like.—HK
Finalists: PTA Thrift, My Secret Closet, Communityworx Carrboro
Best Consignment / Thrift Shop in Wake County
Finalists: Father & Son, North Raleigh Ministries Thrift Shoppe, Revolver, Trunkshow
Best Environmentally Friendly Business in the Triangle
Finalists: Fillaree, Trunkshow, @zkcleaners
Best Erotic Gifts in the Triangle
Finalists: Adam & Eve, Frisky Business Boutique
Best Fabric Store in the Triangle
Finalists: Joann Fabrics, Mulberry Silk, Freeman’s Creative
Best Florist in the Triangle
Finalists: Pine State Flowers, Victoria Park Florist, Blossom and Bone Florals
Best Furniture Store in the Triangle
Finalists: Heavner, Area Modern, Trunkshow
Best Garden Store in Durham County
Finalists: Stone Brothers, Durham Garden Center, Barnes Supply Co.
Best Garden Store in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: For Garden's Sake, Fifth Season, Piedmont Feed & Garden
Best Garden Store in Wake County
Finalists: Garden Supply Company, The Zen Succulent, Fairview Garden Center
Best Garden Store in the Triangle
Finalists: For Garden's Sake, Garden Supply Company, Durham Garden Center
Best Gift Shop in Durham County
Finalists: Vaguely Reminiscent, Zen Succulent, Bull City Fair Trade, The Artisan Market at 305
Best Gift Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: This & That Gift Gallery Carrboro, SallyMack, My Muses Card Shop
Best Gift Shop in Wake County
Where do I go when I need to buy a Christmas tree ornament for my brother-in-law, a fun and educational puzzle or game for my niece, some practical jar-ware for my co-workers, or a locally-made piece of jewelry for my friend for her birthday? I go to DECO in downtown Raleigh of course (and yes, I have made all these purchases there in the last two years—absolutely no regrets). Whether it’s Target or Trader Joe’s, I feel like I can’t get out of any store these days without spending $100. So at least when I shop at DECO, I know it’s money well spent: I’m supporting a local business and the local retail scene, I’m getting fun, unique, and often locally-sourced gifts for everyone on my list, or (let’s face it) myself, and I’m not battling crowds and accidentally ramming into people with shopping carts. It’s just an overall far-superior shopping experience and a testament to the store’s staying power—DECO has been open in a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Raleigh for 10 years. I hope it’s got many more.—JP
Finalists: Edge of Urge, Bless Your Heart Boutique, Little Details
Best Hardware Store in the Triangle
Finalists: Fitch’s Lumber, Burke Brothers
Best International Market in the Triangle
Finalists: Grand Asia Market, One World Market, Bull City Fair Trade
Best Jewelry Store in Durham County
Finalists: Light Years, WomanCraft Gifts, Hamilton Hill
Best Jewelry Store in Orange / Chatham County
Just a tiny building nestled next to Varsity Alley on Franklin Street, this jewelry store is easy to miss, but it’s a gem that jewelry-lovers don’t want to miss out on! From earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and charms to cards and socks, this shop makes the perfect place for gift shopping for a friend, family member, or even just yourself. The jewelry is creative and affordable, and staff members are always happy to lend their advice or, in my case, spend 30 minutes trying to figure out my ring size. Both eclectic and fashionable, Light Years is sure to have you walking out of the store with a new piece of jewelry that will light up your whole year.—HK
Finalists: WomanCraft Gifts, Melissa Designer Jewelry, Carlisle & Linny Vintage Jewelry
Best Jewelry Store in Wake County
Bailey's Fine Jewelry and Gifts
Finalists: Holland's Jewelers, The Vintage Bee, Lily Mae's, Wake Forest Jeweler
Best Literary Organization in the Triangle
Finalists: Read and Feed, Orange County Literacy, NC Writers Network, Redbud Writing Project
Best Local Brand in the Triangle
Finalists: Runaway, Munjo Munjo, OutpostLE.com
Best New Business in Durham County
Last year, right when Cosmic Cantina’s back was about to break from 25 years spent single-handedly carrying Durham’s late-night food scene, Queeny’s sprang up to relieve some of that pressure and broaden the options for midnight snackers in the Bull City. The downtown restaurant has the vibe of your cool friend’s living room, with comfy mismatched armchairs and a Polaroid-plastered corkboard, and its menu, offered nightly until 2 a.m., balances greasy American classics with healthy and global options like kale salad, roasted veggies, and Israeli eggplant sandwiches. There’s a wide variety of draft beer, wine, and cocktails on the bar menu, but if none of the drinks strike your fancy, you can head downstairs to Kingfisher, a quaint craft cocktail bar owned by the same folks.—LG
Finalists: Part & Parcel, Zanobia Sewing Alterations, Z Koretizing Cleaners
Best New Business in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Coco Bistro, Iberia Boutique & Flowers, Tar Heel Escapes
Best New Business in Wake County
Finalists: Element Gastropub, trunkshow, RedCheck Pest Solutions
Best Pet Specialty Store in the Triangle
Finalists: Unleashed, Paws at the Corner, Oliver’s Collar
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Durham County
TIE: Durham Farmers' Market and Durham Craft Market
Finalists: Durham Art Guild, Artisan Market at 305, MagikCraft Bull City Magic
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: WomanCraft Gifts, Peel Gallery, Joyful Jewel
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Art in Wake County
Finalists: Deco Raleigh, Munjo Munjo, Curate
Best Place to Buy Musical Instruments in the Triangle
Finalists: Harry’s Guitar Shop, Guitar Center, Triangle Strings, 2112 Percussion
Best Retail Beer Selection in Durham County
Finalists: Beer Study Durham, The Glass Jug Beer Lab, Durham Co-op Market
Best Retail Beer Selection in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Weaver Street Market, Wooden Nickel Bottle Shop, House of Hops Pittsboro, Casual Pint
Best Retail Beer Selection in Wake County
Finalists: Peace St Market, Bottle Revolution Lake Boone Trail, Cellar 55, BottleMixx
Best Running Store in the Triangle
Finalists: Bull City Running Co., 9th Street Active Feet, Pace Yourself Run Company
Best Salvage / Reuse Business in the Triangle
Finalists: Habitat reStore, TROSA Thrift Store, Trunkshow
Best Store to Buy Eyeglasses in the Triangle
Finalists: Carrboro Family Vision, SPECS, Spectacle
Best Toy / Kids Store in the Triangle
Oh, no! You suddenly remember your niece’s birthday party is in the morning, and you never got a gift! What do you do? I mean, what store could possibly have, say, some kind of Unicorn Love Floaty Keyring, Eugy Turtle Eugy, Watercolor Hearts Slap Watch, or Glow in the Dark Mini Fidget Tubes in stock at this hour!!! Well, good news. There’s a place on Earth with all that and more, and it’s Ali Cat Toys—home to just about any kind of cool, crafty, fun, kid-friendly thingamabob a mind can imagine. The toys are not only one-of-a-kind, but Ali Cat’s website makes it incredibly easy to navigate and captures nice, clear images of each toy. But where’s the fun in that? This is the place to go for in-person, hands-on browsing to find that special gift—or maybe just release your inner child.—GW
Finalists: Learning Express, Tiny, Lily Mae's
Best Vintage / Antique Store in the Triangle
Finalists: Bull City Vintage, Gibson Girl Vintage, Trunkshow
Best Wine Shop in Durham County
Finalists: Total Wine; LouElla Wine, Beer & Beverage; Hope Valley Wine & Beverage
Best Wine Shop in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Chapel Hill Wine Company, Hillsborough Wine Company, Wooden Nickel Bottle Shop
Best Wine Shop in Wake County
Finalists: The Raleigh Wine Shop, Cellar 55, BottleMixx
Best Women's Boutique in Durham County
Finalists: Dolly's Vintage, Vert & Vogue, Smitten
Best Women's Boutique in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: WomanCraft Gifts, New Horizons Downtown, Thirteen West Carrboro
Best Women's Boutique in Wake County
Finalists: Possibilities Boutique, Carolina Roots Boutique, Little Details, Trunkshow
Best Yarn Store in the Triangle
Finalists: Great Yarns, Freeman’s Creative, Downtown Knits
