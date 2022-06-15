Best of the Triangle 2022: Services

Return to the BOTT 2022 homepage

Best Ad Agency in the Triangle

BluePrint Business Communications

Finalists: Pulley Media, McKinney, The Splinter Group

Best Architect / Architecture Studio in the Triangle

Shaw Design Associates

Finalists: Ellen Cassily Architect, ARX Design Company, Duda Paine

Best Attorney in the Triangle

Cara Gibbons - Jackson Law

Finalists: Billie Guthrie; Kendall Page; Pennington Brienzi Law, PLLC

Best Auto Dealership in the Triangle

Hendrick Southpoint

Finalists: Leith Cars, Sport Durst Automotive, Anchor Auto Outlet

Best Auto Repair in Durham County

Massey Brothers

Finalists: Chapel Hill Tire - Woodcroft, Wasp Automotive, Payne's Service Center

Best Auto Repair in Orange / Chatham County

Chapel Hill Tire

Finalists: AutoLogic, Elite Auto Repair, Automotion

Best Auto Repair in Wake County

Johnson Auto Body

Finalists: Bimmer Performance Center, 64 auto, Garner German Garage, Reliable Import Service

Best Bank in the Triangle

State Employees Credit Union

Finalists: Coastal Federal Credit Union, Self Help Credit Union, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Best Bed & Breakfast in the Triangle

Colonial Inn

Finalists: Heights House, Arrowhead Inn, Teardrop Inn Hillsborough, The Inn at Bingham School

Best Caterer in the Triangle

Mediterranean Deli, Bakery & Catering

Finalists: The Travelling Cafe, Rocky Top Catering, Indulge Catering

Best Dance Studio in the Triangle

Ninth Street Dance

Finalists: Breathe Studio, Fred Astaire Dance Studio - Apex, Empower Dance Studio, Barriskill Dance Theatre School

Best Dog Trainer in Durham County

Durham Dog Training Center

Finalists: Dog Training Camp USA, Red Earth Thunder, Callas Wanderlust

Best Dog Trainer in Orange/Chatham County

Haven Dog Training

Finalists: Dog Training Camp USA, Red Earth Thunder, Durham Dog Training Center

Best Dog Trainer in Wake County

Jeff Millman Dog Training

Finalists: Haven Dog Training, Dog Training Camp USA, Red Earth ThunderBest

Early Childhood Learning Facility in Durham County

Montessori School of Durham

Finalists: Harvest Learning Center, Primary Colors, Children First

Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Orange / Chatham County

Emerson Waldorf School

Finalists: Learning Outside, The Lupine School, Childcare Matters

Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Wake County

Temple Beth Or Preschool

From 1-year-olds to Kindergarten, Temple Beth Or provides classes that encourage trust, confidence, communication, and independence. Class sizes are no larger than eight students per teacher to foster a tight-knit environment where all students have the chance to get one-on-one, specialized attention from teachers. As students get older, they will play with art materials and toys, learn basic scissor skills, draw and paint, and start to build on their growing literacy. Temple Beth Or’s classes aren’t restricted to Jewish students—they’re for anyone who wants their child to learn in a playful, inclusive environment.—HK

Finalists: Jordan Child & Family Center, Childcare Matters

Best Charter School in the Triangle

Central Park School for Children

Finalists: Raleigh Charter, The Woods Charter School, Research Triangle High School, Expedition School

Best Elementary School in the Triangle

Emerson Waldorf School

Finalists: Carrboro Elementary, Lakewood Elementary, Thales Academy Raleigh

Best Middle School in the Triangle

Emerson Waldorf School

Finalists: McDougle Middle School, Martin, The Woods Charter School

Best High School in the Triangle

Durham School of the Arts

Finalists: Emerson Waldorf School, Chapel Hill High School, Enloe Magnet High School

Best Electrician in the Triangle

Bonneville Electric

Finalists: NC Electric, NCHomeElectric.com, Alexander Services

Best Event / Party / Wedding Space in Durham County

Museum of Life + Science

Finalists: The Cotton Room at Golden Belt, The Pavilion at Nicks Road, Durham Arts Council

Best Event / Party / Wedding Space in Orange / Chatham County

Lavender Oaks Farm

Finalists: Pavilion at Nicks Road, Coco Bistro & Bar, The Rigmor House

Best Event / Party / Wedding Space in Wake County

North Carolina Museum of Art

It’s everyone’s favorite Ben Stiller movie come true: the North Carolina Museum of Art can offer you your very own Night at the Museum. The museum is already a prime destination for a gallery walkthrough, concert, outdoor movie showing, or quaint picnic…but why not consider it for a major event or party? With its massive grassy area filled with life-sized and much larger than life-sized art installations, NCMA is a picturesque and peaceful place to share a special moment with friends, family, or significant others. The museum also has a large indoor venue for special events like weddings or bar mitzvahs, and the staff is accommodating and helpful—making you feel less like the host and more like a guest at your own party.—HK

Finalists: Pavilions at the Angus Barn, Dix Park, The Pavilion at Nicks Road, Chatham Station

Best Event / Wedding Planner in the Triangle

Amanda Blair by Design

Finalists: Dogwood Gatherings and Events, Tiffany Tan - Weddings by Tiffany, Folie a Deux Events

Best Hotel in the Triangle

The Umstead

Finalists: 21c Durham Museum Hotel, The Durham, Unscripted

Best House Cleaners in Durham County

Go 2 Girls

Finalists: Carpe Diem Cleaning, Ana's Cleaning Durham, Lucie's Home Services Inc.

Best House Cleaners in Orange / Chatham County

Maria’s House Cleaning Services

Finalists: Go 2 girls; Amanda's Queens Cleaning Services, LLC; Shiny Clean

Best House Cleaners in Wake County

Go 2 Girls

Finalists: Maria’s House Cleaning Services, Dust and Mop, Sunny Spot Cleaning Co.

Best House Painter in the Triangle

Zarazua Painting

Finalists: Gonzalez Painters & Contractors, Anderson Painting, Fresh Coat Painters - Cary, Hansell Painting - Durham

Best HVAC Company in the Triangle

Boer Brothers

Finalists: Alternative Aire, Andrew's Heating and Air, Alexander Services

Best Insurance Agent in the Triangle

Amanda Hagood - State Farm

Finalists: Christine Walorz - Walorz Insurance, Burt Lawson, Ola Stinnett - State Farm

Best Landscape Company in the Triangle

TROSA Lawn Care

Finalists: Landscape Logic, Hensley’s Lawn and Landscaping, Thomas Babb Lawncare

Best Licensed Contractor in Orange / Chatham County

Little Corner Construction

Finalists: Hollow Rock Construction; Pope Builders, Inc.; Actual Size Builders

Best Licensed Contractor in Durham County

Little Corner Construction

Finalists: BuildSense, G. Crabtree Spaces, Gateway Building Company

Best Licensed Contractor in Wake County

Little Corner Construction

Finalists: Big Monkey Renovation & Repair, BuildSense, One Team Restoration, Artisan Quality Roofing

Best Locally Owned Franchise in the Triangle

Rise, Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Finalists: Duck Donuts, Neighborhood Barre

Best Moving Company in the Triangle

TROSA Moving and Storage

Finalists: Two Men and a Truck, Miracle Movers of Raleigh, Movin On Movers

Best Music Lessons in the Triangle

Django Haskins

Finalists: High Strung School of Music, Triangle Music School, Chapel Hill School of Musical Arts, Wall of Sound Music Center

Best Nonprofit in Durham County

TROSA

Finalists: Book Harvest, The Community Empowerment Fund, Kidznotes

Best Nonprofit in Orange / Chatham County

Haw River Assembly

Finalists: Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary, Learning Outside, Our Wild Neighbors

Best Nonprofit in Wake County

SAFE Haven for Cats - Raleigh

Here at the INDY, we love our cats (and dogs, too, of course). So, it warms our hearts that readers chose this Raleigh institution as the best nonprofit in Wake County. The no-kill shelter is a beloved refuge for stray and abandoned cats, who receive full medical attention and all the tender loving care they deserve while the organization seeks to place the kitties in permanent homes. Aside from helping strays find new families, SAFE Haven also provides low-cost spay/neuter services through their specialty clinic, which has been benefiting our feline friends for over 25 years and counting.—GW

Finalists: Meals on Wheels of Wake County, Note in the Pocket, DEGA Mobile Veterinary Care

Best Pet Boarding in Durham County

Camp Bow Wow - North Durham

Finalists: Sunny Acres, Eno Animal Hospital, The Pet Wagon

Best Pet Boarding in Orange / Chatham County

Green Beagle Lodge

Finalists: Doggie Spa, Love Overboard, Cole Park Veterinary

Best Pet Boarding in Wake County

The K9 Kabana

Finalists: Happy Puppers, Dog Diggity

Best Pet Groomer in Durham County

Pampered Pooch

Finalists: Green Beagle Lodge, Eno Animal Hospital, Elliotte's Pet Spa

Best Pet Groomer in Orange / Chatham County

Green Beagle Lodge

Finalists: Hair of the Dog, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming - Chapel Hill, Love Overboard

Best Pet Groomer in Wake County

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Speaking for INDY Week’s personal office dog, Penny, Woof Gang Bakery deserves a round of a-paws. Not only do they give your pet a much-needed summer trim and have them prancing out in a stylish bandana, but they also sell pet supplies and food to make it a one-stop shop for their four-legged customers and their friends. With seven locations in Wake County, customers have options—but the care each groomer takes with your pet is consistent no matter which store you visit.—HK

Finalists: City Pet Grooming, Mosa Pet Spa & Resort, All About Pets

Best Pet-Sitting Service in Durham County

Kate’s Critter Care

Finalists: Camp Bow Wow - North Durham, Bull City Pet Sitting, dogwalk

Best Pet-Sitting Service in Orange / Chatham County

Kate’s Critter Care

Finalists: Green Beagle Lodge; Rachel McNeil; Kimie's Kritters, LLC

Best Pet-Sitting Service in Wake County

Pack&Pride

Finalists: Happy Puppers, Furbaby Pet Sitters, The K9 Kabana

Best Place to Adopt a Pet in the Triangle

Saving Grace

Finalists: SPCA of Wake County, APS of Durham, Hope Animal Rescue

Best Plumber in the Triangle

Carrboro Plumbing, Inc.

Finalists: NCWaterHeaters.com, Greene Hunt, Alexander Services

Best Realtor Group in the Triangle

Premier Agents Network

Finalists: Martha Newport Realty Group - now alignmint, Core Realty Advisors, Debra Wynne

Best Realtor in Durham County

Debra Wynne

Finalists: Martha Newport Realty Group - now alignmint, Emily Jo Roberts, Charles Bulthuis - Reformation Asset Management

Best Realtor in Orange / Chatham County

Joan Mueller

Finalists: Sivertsen Real Estate, Martha Newport Realty Group - now alignmint, Justin Burleson

Best Realtor in Wake County

Justin Burleson

Finalists: Sivertsen Real Estate, Martha Newport Realty Group - now alignmint, Chip Barker - Core Realty

Best Recording Studio in the Triangle

Merge Records

Finalists: Soapbox Records, Osceola, Bunkersound Studio

Best Retirement Community in the Triangle

Carolina Meadows

Finalists: Carol Woods, Carolina Preserve, Cypress, Homes at Aversboro - Garner

Best Summer Camp in Durham County

Schoolhouse of Wonder

Finalists: Museum of Life + Science, Piedmont Wildlife Center, Camp Shelanu

Best Summer Camp in Orange / Chatham County

Carolina Friends School Summer Programs

Finalists: Piedmont Wildlife Center, Learning Outside, Schoolhouse of Wonder

Best Summer Camp in Wake County

Schoolhouse of Wonder

Finalists: Camp Kanata, Piedmont Wildlife Center, New Life Camp

Best Tattoo Studio in the Triangle

Inkvictus Studios

Finalists: Dogstar Tattoo Company, Welcome Tattoo, Sacred Mandala

Best Veterinary Practice in Durham County

Willow Oak Veterinary Hospital

Finalists: Eno Animal Hospital, Southpoint Animal Hospital, Carver Street Animal Hospital

Best Veterinary Practice in Orange / Chatham County

Healing Paws Veterinary Hospital

Finalists: Carrboro Plaza Veterinary Clinic, New Hope Animal Hospital, VCA Legion Road, Meadowmont Animal Hospital

Best Veterinary Practice in Wake County

Shiloh Animal Hospital

Finalists: Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital, Care First Animal Hospital, Town and Country Veterinary Hospital

Correction: Temple Beth Or preschool is open to children from 1 year old to Kindergarten, not pre-K as originally written.

