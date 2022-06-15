Best of the Triangle 2022: Services

Return to the BOTT 2022 homepage
Best Ad Agency in the Triangle
BluePrint Business Communications
Finalists: Pulley Media, McKinney, The Splinter Group
Best Architect / Architecture Studio in the Triangle
Finalists: Ellen Cassily Architect, ARX Design Company, Duda Paine
Best Attorney in the Triangle
Finalists: Billie Guthrie; Kendall Page; Pennington Brienzi Law, PLLC
Best Auto Dealership in the Triangle
Finalists: Leith Cars, Sport Durst Automotive, Anchor Auto Outlet
Best Auto Repair in Durham County
Finalists: Chapel Hill Tire - Woodcroft, Wasp Automotive, Payne's Service Center
Best Auto Repair in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: AutoLogic, Elite Auto Repair, Automotion
Best Auto Repair in Wake County
Finalists: Bimmer Performance Center, 64 auto, Garner German Garage, Reliable Import Service
Best Bank in the Triangle
Finalists: Coastal Federal Credit Union, Self Help Credit Union, Pinnacle Financial Partners
Best Bed & Breakfast in the Triangle
Finalists: Heights House, Arrowhead Inn, Teardrop Inn Hillsborough, The Inn at Bingham School
Best Caterer in the Triangle
Mediterranean Deli, Bakery & Catering
Finalists: The Travelling Cafe, Rocky Top Catering, Indulge Catering
Best Dance Studio in the Triangle
Finalists: Breathe Studio, Fred Astaire Dance Studio - Apex, Empower Dance Studio, Barriskill Dance Theatre School
Best Dog Trainer in Durham County
Finalists: Dog Training Camp USA, Red Earth Thunder, Callas Wanderlust
Best Dog Trainer in Orange/Chatham County
Finalists: Dog Training Camp USA, Red Earth Thunder, Durham Dog Training Center
Best Dog Trainer in Wake County
Finalists: Haven Dog Training, Dog Training Camp USA, Red Earth ThunderBest
Early Childhood Learning Facility in Durham County
Finalists: Harvest Learning Center, Primary Colors, Children First
Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Learning Outside, The Lupine School, Childcare Matters
Best Early Childhood Learning Facility in Wake County
From 1-year-olds to Kindergarten, Temple Beth Or provides classes that encourage trust, confidence, communication, and independence. Class sizes are no larger than eight students per teacher to foster a tight-knit environment where all students have the chance to get one-on-one, specialized attention from teachers. As students get older, they will play with art materials and toys, learn basic scissor skills, draw and paint, and start to build on their growing literacy. Temple Beth Or’s classes aren’t restricted to Jewish students—they’re for anyone who wants their child to learn in a playful, inclusive environment.—HK
Finalists: Jordan Child & Family Center, Childcare Matters
Best Charter School in the Triangle
Central Park School for Children
Finalists: Raleigh Charter, The Woods Charter School, Research Triangle High School, Expedition School
Best Elementary School in the Triangle
Finalists: Carrboro Elementary, Lakewood Elementary, Thales Academy Raleigh
Best Middle School in the Triangle
Finalists: McDougle Middle School, Martin, The Woods Charter School
Best High School in the Triangle
Finalists: Emerson Waldorf School, Chapel Hill High School, Enloe Magnet High School
Best Electrician in the Triangle
Finalists: NC Electric, NCHomeElectric.com, Alexander Services
Best Event / Party / Wedding Space in Durham County
Finalists: The Cotton Room at Golden Belt, The Pavilion at Nicks Road, Durham Arts Council
Best Event / Party / Wedding Space in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Pavilion at Nicks Road, Coco Bistro & Bar, The Rigmor House
Best Event / Party / Wedding Space in Wake County
It’s everyone’s favorite Ben Stiller movie come true: the North Carolina Museum of Art can offer you your very own Night at the Museum. The museum is already a prime destination for a gallery walkthrough, concert, outdoor movie showing, or quaint picnic…but why not consider it for a major event or party? With its massive grassy area filled with life-sized and much larger than life-sized art installations, NCMA is a picturesque and peaceful place to share a special moment with friends, family, or significant others. The museum also has a large indoor venue for special events like weddings or bar mitzvahs, and the staff is accommodating and helpful—making you feel less like the host and more like a guest at your own party.—HK
Finalists: Pavilions at the Angus Barn, Dix Park, The Pavilion at Nicks Road, Chatham Station
Best Event / Wedding Planner in the Triangle
Finalists: Dogwood Gatherings and Events, Tiffany Tan - Weddings by Tiffany, Folie a Deux Events
Best Hotel in the Triangle
Finalists: 21c Durham Museum Hotel, The Durham, Unscripted
Best House Cleaners in Durham County
Finalists: Carpe Diem Cleaning, Ana's Cleaning Durham, Lucie's Home Services Inc.
Best House Cleaners in Orange / Chatham County
Maria’s House Cleaning Services
Finalists: Go 2 girls; Amanda's Queens Cleaning Services, LLC; Shiny Clean
Best House Cleaners in Wake County
Finalists: Maria’s House Cleaning Services, Dust and Mop, Sunny Spot Cleaning Co.
Best House Painter in the Triangle
Finalists: Gonzalez Painters & Contractors, Anderson Painting, Fresh Coat Painters - Cary, Hansell Painting - Durham
Best HVAC Company in the Triangle
Finalists: Alternative Aire, Andrew's Heating and Air, Alexander Services
Best Insurance Agent in the Triangle
Finalists: Christine Walorz - Walorz Insurance, Burt Lawson, Ola Stinnett - State Farm
Best Landscape Company in the Triangle
Finalists: Landscape Logic, Hensley’s Lawn and Landscaping, Thomas Babb Lawncare
Best Licensed Contractor in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Hollow Rock Construction; Pope Builders, Inc.; Actual Size Builders
Best Licensed Contractor in Durham County
Finalists: BuildSense, G. Crabtree Spaces, Gateway Building Company
Best Licensed Contractor in Wake County
Finalists: Big Monkey Renovation & Repair, BuildSense, One Team Restoration, Artisan Quality Roofing
Best Locally Owned Franchise in the Triangle
Rise, Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken
Finalists: Duck Donuts, Neighborhood Barre
Best Moving Company in the Triangle
Finalists: Two Men and a Truck, Miracle Movers of Raleigh, Movin On Movers
Best Music Lessons in the Triangle
Finalists: High Strung School of Music, Triangle Music School, Chapel Hill School of Musical Arts, Wall of Sound Music Center
Best Nonprofit in Durham County
Finalists: Book Harvest, The Community Empowerment Fund, Kidznotes
Best Nonprofit in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary, Learning Outside, Our Wild Neighbors
Best Nonprofit in Wake County
Here at the INDY, we love our cats (and dogs, too, of course). So, it warms our hearts that readers chose this Raleigh institution as the best nonprofit in Wake County. The no-kill shelter is a beloved refuge for stray and abandoned cats, who receive full medical attention and all the tender loving care they deserve while the organization seeks to place the kitties in permanent homes. Aside from helping strays find new families, SAFE Haven also provides low-cost spay/neuter services through their specialty clinic, which has been benefiting our feline friends for over 25 years and counting.—GW
Finalists: Meals on Wheels of Wake County, Note in the Pocket, DEGA Mobile Veterinary Care
Best Pet Boarding in Durham County
Finalists: Sunny Acres, Eno Animal Hospital, The Pet Wagon
Best Pet Boarding in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Doggie Spa, Love Overboard, Cole Park Veterinary
Best Pet Boarding in Wake County
Finalists: Happy Puppers, Dog Diggity
Best Pet Groomer in Durham County
Finalists: Green Beagle Lodge, Eno Animal Hospital, Elliotte's Pet Spa
Best Pet Groomer in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Hair of the Dog, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming - Chapel Hill, Love Overboard
Best Pet Groomer in Wake County
Speaking for INDY Week’s personal office dog, Penny, Woof Gang Bakery deserves a round of a-paws. Not only do they give your pet a much-needed summer trim and have them prancing out in a stylish bandana, but they also sell pet supplies and food to make it a one-stop shop for their four-legged customers and their friends. With seven locations in Wake County, customers have options—but the care each groomer takes with your pet is consistent no matter which store you visit.—HK
Finalists: City Pet Grooming, Mosa Pet Spa & Resort, All About Pets
Best Pet-Sitting Service in Durham County
Finalists: Camp Bow Wow - North Durham, Bull City Pet Sitting, dogwalk
Best Pet-Sitting Service in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Green Beagle Lodge; Rachel McNeil; Kimie's Kritters, LLC
Best Pet-Sitting Service in Wake County
Finalists: Happy Puppers, Furbaby Pet Sitters, The K9 Kabana
Best Place to Adopt a Pet in the Triangle
Finalists: SPCA of Wake County, APS of Durham, Hope Animal Rescue
Best Plumber in the Triangle
Finalists: NCWaterHeaters.com, Greene Hunt, Alexander Services
Best Realtor Group in the Triangle
Finalists: Martha Newport Realty Group - now alignmint, Core Realty Advisors, Debra Wynne
Best Realtor in Durham County
Finalists: Martha Newport Realty Group - now alignmint, Emily Jo Roberts, Charles Bulthuis - Reformation Asset Management
Best Realtor in Orange / Chatham County
Finalists: Sivertsen Real Estate, Martha Newport Realty Group - now alignmint, Justin Burleson
Best Realtor in Wake County
Finalists: Sivertsen Real Estate, Martha Newport Realty Group - now alignmint, Chip Barker - Core Realty
Best Recording Studio in the Triangle
Finalists: Soapbox Records, Osceola, Bunkersound Studio
Best Retirement Community in the Triangle
Finalists: Carol Woods, Carolina Preserve, Cypress, Homes at Aversboro - Garner
Best Summer Camp in Durham County
Finalists: Museum of Life + Science, Piedmont Wildlife Center, Camp Shelanu
Best Summer Camp in Orange / Chatham County
Carolina Friends School Summer Programs
Finalists: Piedmont Wildlife Center, Learning Outside, Schoolhouse of Wonder
Best Summer Camp in Wake County
Finalists: Camp Kanata, Piedmont Wildlife Center, New Life Camp
Best Tattoo Studio in the Triangle
Finalists: Dogstar Tattoo Company, Welcome Tattoo, Sacred Mandala
Best Veterinary Practice in Durham County
Willow Oak Veterinary Hospital
Finalists: Eno Animal Hospital, Southpoint Animal Hospital, Carver Street Animal Hospital
Best Veterinary Practice in Orange / Chatham County
Healing Paws Veterinary Hospital
Finalists: Carrboro Plaza Veterinary Clinic, New Hope Animal Hospital, VCA Legion Road, Meadowmont Animal Hospital
Best Veterinary Practice in Wake County
Finalists: Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital, Care First Animal Hospital, Town and Country Veterinary Hospital
Correction: Temple Beth Or preschool is open to children from 1 year old to Kindergarten, not pre-K as originally written.
