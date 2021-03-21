Best of the Triangle 2021

Throughout the past year, the Triangle has shown its strength and resilience while dealing with the unprecedented pandemic. We want to ensure our readers and community have the opportunity to celebrate all that has been accomplished this past year through our annual Best of the Triangle ballot.

Nominating period runs from Friday, March 26th - Sunday, April 25th for you to nominate your favorites. The top four in each category advances to the finals.

Finals period runs from Monday, May 17th - Sunday, June 13th..

The 2021 Winners are announced in the July 14th issue of the INDY.

Rules:

Please write in a nomination in at least 10 categories to show your support for your favorite local business! An email will be needed for registration (This is to ensure ballot integrity). Please only one vote per person per category. Once nominations close, the top four with the most nominations in each category will advance to the final ballot.

Want to promote your business?

For promotional opportunities in the Best of the Triangle Ballot, please take 90 seconds to watch this video.Contact sales@indyweek.com for rates, placement and other great options!

Please click here to download additional resources to reach your walk-in customers, your newsletter subscribers and your social media followers! Share far and wide using #bestofthetriangle, #bestof2021, and #indyweek.

Lastly, please consider joining the INDY Week Press Club. Your support allows us to continue to provide FREE local news coverage in both print and digital formats to our community. Plus, you can take advantage of giveaways and discounts provided by our community partners!