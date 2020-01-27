Hear Anne-Claire, T. Gold, and a Surprise Guest Perform at a February 13 Benefit Concert

Photo by Kendall Bailey Anne-Claire

In the past few years, the soulful Carrboro singer-songwriter Anne-Claire has become a staple of the Triangle music community (you can listen to a couple of her releases here and here in the INDY's Triangle First series). On Thursday, February 13, you can hear her perform alongside T. Gold at a benefit concert for the Khouri family.

Jad Khouri, a chef at 411 West, moved to the Triangle from Miami five years ago and has worked closely with many area musicians since. In September, his father, Hani—a primary caretaker for Khouri's mother, Mary Lee, who has major neurological deficiencies, after suffering from three brain tumors in recent years—had an ischemic stroke that put him in the ICU for several weeks, and has left him with limited speech and mobility.

Khouri and his two other siblings have organized a fundraising campaign to help with medical bills, house repairs, and other logistical costs that come with caretaking. As of this posting, $24,706 of the sibling's $50,000 target goal has been raised.

Increasingly, community fundraisers and GoFundMe campaigns like this have come to fill the gaps where the healthcare system has failed.

"I think the Khouri’s story is one that will resonate with many people," Anne-Claire says, "Especially during an election year when the fate of our healthcare system is on the line."

A surprise musical guest (hint: they're from a neighboring county and like hoppin' around) will be announced closer to the show date. The Cat's Cradle back room event will begin at 8 p.m. and tickets, which have a donation price of $10, can be purchased here.

