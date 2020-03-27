Hiss Golden Messenger Drops Live Album to Support Durham Public Schools

So, that Hiss Golden Messenger news we were whispering about yesterday?

The secret's out this morning: Merge Records dropped the widely acclaimed folk band's new live album, Forward, Children, to support Durham's public schools, where bandleader M.C. Taylor's kids are enrolled, at a time of crisis.

The 15-track set documents Hiss playing at the Cradle in January 2020, coming home from a long tour for the acclaimed album Terms of Surrender.

Forward, Children is currently available for $10 or more on Bandcamp before it reaches other digital services on April 3. All profits go to the Durham Public Schools Foundation.

