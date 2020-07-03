The Hopscotch Music Festival Is Canceled by Coronavirus

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Penna Miguel at Red Hat Amphitheater

The 2020 Hopscotch Music Festival is canceled, the festival announced today, because of the threat of COVID-19.

Raleigh's signature annual music festival follows Dreamville, World of Bluegrass, Art of Cool, and many others in canceling amid the pandemic.

"Hopscotch is—and always will be—a community-driven event, and this decision was reached with the well-being of our community in mind," the organization said in a press release.

Instead of hosting a live music festival for the 11th consecutive year, Hopscotch will host a series of online events in the fall to benefit the artists, venues, shops, and bars that would have benefited from the weekend. Organizers also said that the 2021 festival would take place on September 9–11 and that they plan to bring back their Halfway to Hopscotch event.

If you got early bird tickets to this year's event, you can request a refund or use them in 2021.

Follow Digital Content Manager Sara Pequeño on Twitter or send an email to spequeno@indyweek.com.

