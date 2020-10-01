Watch the Bobblehead Mountain Goats Sing “Get Famous”

Moments after the release today of The Mountain Goats' new video single, "Get Famous," the YouTube page filled with demands for bobbleheads.

"I simultaneously hate that the current john darnielle look is forever immortalized in a bobblehead, and also REALLY want one," user Feelerina wrote, followed by Cameron South's query: "WHEN are the bobbleheads DROPPING."

The Mountain Goats have had a prolific year, with two projects recorded since March, but aside from lyric videos, the band hasn't released an official music video in five years. "Get Famous," directed by the Emmy-nominated David Hollander, is the band's first since 2015's "The Legend of Chavo Guerrero."

“You were born for these flashing lights/You were born for these endless nights,” Darnielle shouts, his bobblehead nodding. “You always knew sooner or later/You were destined for something greater.”

The shoot, according to a press release, took 4 days as the crew came up with a staging that accommodated the "acting challenges" of bobblehead figurines. Watch below to see how well they did, right down to Darnielle's goatee.

"Get Famous" is the second single in advance of the band's new album, Getting Into Knives. The churning "As Many Candles As Possible" dropped in early August, alongside a lyric video for the song. Getting Into Knives will be released October 23 on Merge Records.

