The Cat's Cradle Block Party You've Been Waiting For

If early reporting from before the summer of 2021 began in earnest held true, this summer was supposed to be a no-holds-barred one of revelry and hedonism, not unlike the onset of the 1920s post-World War One. While we may have inched toward normal life with more caution than initially expected, it's safe to say that live music is beginning to come back, and with it, the catharsis of music, dancing, and community.

On that note, Durham's Glow Management announced this morning that they'll be holding a "Psychic Hotline Block Party" on August 14. Call it summer's almost-last-kiss, if you will.

The lineup looks to be a reunion for superstar acts from the Triangle and beyond, including Sylvan Esso (who will be doing a DJ set), Mountain Man, Young Bull, Dante High, Uwade, Bangzz, Black Haus, and Andy Jenkins. There will also be a DJ set from cosmic synth-folk music maker Helado Negro and a joint set from Sam Gendel, Nick Sanborn, and Joe Westerlund, as well as more guests to be announced. Tickets are on sale now.

This event is one-day only, but the return of other major festivals has been announced in recent weeks, with Dreamville set to return to Raleigh in April of 2022, and an all-outdoor Hopscotch scheduled for this September. (For those following along, Hopscotch plans to announce the full festival lineup this week.)

“We’ve missed you all, we’ve missed this place, we’ve missed this community—so we wanted to get everyone together," GLOW founder and creative director Martin Anderson told the INDY, in a joint statement with Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn.

As to what "Psychic Hotline" teases, promotional materials are keeping it mysterious, just listing the number 1-888-PSY-HTLN (I dialed it; for a slightly trippy experience, you should too) and a website that only showcases the words "LOOK OUT"—but at least one Glow artist, Bowerbirds, was released on a label called Psychic Hotline Records.

"We’ll be sharing much more about Psychic Hotline in the coming weeks," the statement continues. "There’s a lot of music that’s been made this past year—but for now, please come join us for a celebration of expression from friends old and new as we all begin again."

