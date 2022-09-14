Transfer Co. Food Hall Expands to Live Music

As several music venues in downtown Raleigh close for good (namely, C. Grace and King's), Transfer Co. Food Hall founder Jason Queen is looking to bolster the city's live music scene.

Transfer Co. Ballroom, a venue in the food hall usually used for things like private parties, pop-up markets, and business lunches, is now serving as a live music and performance space.

The ballroom definitely doesn't have the same intimate, local vibe as King's or Cat's Cradle, but opening the venue up to live music could draw some larger musical acts to Raleigh.

The ballroom can accommodate up to 300 people. Queen plans to book performances (through a talent agency) on Thursdays through Sundays.

The ballroom's new concert schedule kicked off last week with three days of music alongside the Hopscotch Music Festival. Next up, the Tejon Street Corner Thieves, a fast-paced trashgrass and blues band from Colorado, will perform a free concert Sunday, Sept. 18.

The upcoming music schedule follows:

• Oct. 7: The Wormholes

• Oct. 13: Rebekah Todd w/ Duck

• Oct. 28: Zoocru

• Nov. 4: Isaac Hadden Trio

• Nov. 5: Jooselord

• Nov. 10: The Wilson Springs Hotel

• Nov. 19: Carolina Waves 5 Year Anniversary Party

• Dec. 2: Shirlette Ammons

• Dec. 3: Topguns

• Dec. 9: Shame Gang

• Dec. 17: Jeanne Jolly

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.