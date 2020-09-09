Backtalk: Durham's Gentrification Problem Isn't So Cut and Dry

Anthony Scott

This week in feedback: Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott responds, and readers clamor for Casey Toll.

Durham Housing Authority CEO ANTHONY SCOTT wrote in to protest the contextualization of his quote from a prior interview in “A Tale of Two Signs,” Thomasi McDonald’s story on Durham gentrification.

“The reference to me gives the impression that I support gentrification,” Scott writes. “What DHA is advocating is mixed income communities for the public housing RENTAL properties that we currently own and control. DHA is providing over 37 single families homes in partnership with Habitat for Humanity which serves low income families. Other than that we are not building any single family homes.”

Readers also weighed in on our profile of bassist Casey Toll, the unsung hero of local bands from H.C. McEntire and Skylar Gudasz to Nathan Bowles.

“First off, this is a fantastic profile,” ROSS FLOURNOY says. “Second, I was truly blessed to enter Casey’s orbit in 2019—we spent a decent chunk of the year on the road together. Not only was I lucky enough to meet one of the best musicians I’ve ever worked with, but more importantly, I met one of the greatest people on earth—and that’s no exaggeration. Every detail and observation in this story is 100% true. The only thing that might need a bit more emphasis is Casey’s wicked sense of humor—no one can make me laugh quite like he can. It’s so rare to meet a player or songwriter whose talent and decency as a human exist in equal measure: Casey Toll is that rarest of bird."

