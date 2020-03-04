Backtalk: Your Privilege Is Showing

By the time this week’s paper hits the streets, you’ll know the results of North Carolina’s primary—barring a recount or some unforeseen craziness. So instead of digging into our still-full inbox of election-related emails, we’ll catch up on some other stuff we’ve missed.

Two weeks ago, Nick Williams visited Sister Liu’s Kitchen for a short piece on the best dumplings in the Triangle. (We highlighted the story on our Durham cover.) In the comments, KRISTIN RESURRECCION says our privilege was showing: “I picked up a copy of the INDY because I saw that Sister Liu’s was on the cover, and I was glad because I thought they deserved it. But then I read the article and thought, they deserve so much better than this.

“Nothing about this off-hand assessment of Sister Liu’s is rooted in any real knowledge of Chinese food and culture. It’s not a crime to be ignorant of a culture not your own, but the utter lack of humility and self-awareness in this article is pretty off-putting. Is it really that much of a magical mystery that the best food from non-dominant cultures isn’t often found in Downtown, USA? And, I’m sorry, but the secret to Sister Liu’s dumplings is that they’re not over-reliant on MSG? Is this so-called MSG-reliance a thing you look for when assessing all the dishes you review, or do you save that especially for dishes from Asian restaurants?”

Last month, Leigh Tauss wrote about a Raleigh City Council committee considering new regulations for short-term rentals, and a meeting at which former council member STEF MENDELL opposed them.

“Once again, you slant your reporting to promote an agenda,” Mendell writes. “I did not bring up the ‘zombie houses’ issue—council member Patrick Buffkin did but was quickly silenced by the mayor and Saige Martin. There are two very real concerns. The first is concern about investors buying up properties for short-term rentals, thereby taking them off the market for long-term Raleigh residents and exacerbating our existing housing shortage. The second is about turning residential neighborhoods into quasi-commercial zones (with the proliferation of ‘zombie’ houses). Zoning is about predictability, and for those who bought homes in residential neighborhoods, it is wrong to introduce quasi-hotels into their midst. The previous council had come up with a compromise after years of stagnation on the issue. But the majority on the current council doesn’t like compromise. It’s their way or the highway.”

