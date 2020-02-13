Feel the Valentine’s Day Bern With Your Favorite 78-Year-Old Socialist!

Bernie Sanders would like the pleasure of your company this Valentine’s Day.

At 11:30, the Vermont senator will hold a rally at the Durham Convention Center, where you and a few thousand of your closest friends, Bernie bros, and #HotGirlsforBernie can bask in the warm glow of universal health care, student debt forgiveness, and maybe a planet than doesn’t burn to a crisp. (And it will probably be more fun than hanging with that other presidential candidate who came to town this week.)

Sanders comes to North Carolina riding high after his victory in New Hampshire. A poll on Wednesday found him taking the lead over the imploding Joe Biden as early voting begins.

No word on whether we’ll get musical guests, though New Hampshire got The Strokes and Iowa got Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend, so we should get something, right?

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., two hours before the rally begins. (Get there early.) Afterward, supporters will early-vote at the Criminal Justice Resources Center.

You can register here, but it isn’t required.

Contact digital content coordinator Sara Pequeño at spequeno@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.