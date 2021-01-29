Durham Bar Owner Sues State, City for Damages Related to COVID Closure

Kevin Slater doesn’t want his private club, the Atomic Fern, or any bar, to be allowed to reopen right now. But he’s pretty mad that neither the state, nor the city of Durham, has done much to offer relief to small businesses that have been forced to close, and stay closed, for months on end.

That’s why Slater is suing both the State of North Carolina and Durham city government for damages in excess of $25,000.

With a superior court complaint filed yesterday in Durham County, Slater says he hopes to draw attention to the fact that “businesses all over the place have been basically ignored.”

Slater’s six-year-old Parrish Street bar closed on March 16, the day before Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order closing bars and restaurants due to the growing COVID crisis. Restaurants, of course, have since been able to reopen at 30 percent capacity. Bars—technically considered private clubs if they don’t sell food–were allowed to reopen with social distancing if they have outdoor seating, and any businesses can open to sell to-go cocktails, albeit with limitations.

None of this has helped Slater, he says. He still has to pay rent, and even though there’s currently a moratorium on evictions—one that came too late for The Atomic Fern, as its landlord changed the locks earlier this month—Slater says he won’t be able to afford the back-rent he’s accrued over the course of nearly a year, now estimated to cost him $20,000.

What’s really needed, Slater says, is a moratorium on rent and utilities.

“At the end of this, I will end up owing so much money,” Slater says. “The small amount of relief things that they have done have been not even close [to what we need]. They feel like pat answers to say, ‘Look, we’re doing a thing,’ but they’re really not doing anything.”

Slater’s lawsuit is different to the one that a group of bar and club owners filed in May challenging Cooper’s authority to shut down bars and restaurants in the first place. In that case, a judge ruled in favor of the Cooper administration, citing the governor’s executive authority to close down businesses in the name of protecting the public health.

While Slater concedes that his suit has a slim chance of success, he hopes it makes people—and governments—realize that small businesses and private clubs like his have been left stranded.

“We don’t qualify for Payroll Protection grants because we no longer have employees,” Slater says. “I’ve been denied a business loan from the Small Business Administration. The Atomic Fern is not looking for a payout. I am not looking for a payout. I am not asking to reopen. We just want the state and Durham governments to recognize that the efforts they are doing are not helpful.”

The INDY has reached out to the city of Durham and the governor’s office for comment. We will update this story when they respond.

Follow Editor-in-Chief Jane Porter on Twitter or send an email to jporter@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.