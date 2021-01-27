Quickbait: How Much Did the "Ghost Car" Cost the Durham County Sheriff?

Last week, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a video of its favorite new toy—a “ghost car” with “low profile graphics,” so “you’ll never see it coming, especially at night.”

Don’t know about you, but knowing an invisible cop car could pop up behind me at any moment doesn’t make me feel any safer. The INDY wanted to know more, so we asked how much these cruisers cost and how many they bought. Turns out, the sheriff's office only bought one of these 2020 Dodge Charger V8s with all-wheel drive in the special, stalker-stealth "ghost" color.

And, just FYI, here's how brutally the public ratioed that tweet.

