Second Arrest Made in Ambush Shooting of Off-Duty Sheriff's Deputy

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead on Friday announced his department had made a second arrest in the shooting ambush of an off-duty deputy last month.

Birkhead warned that a third suspect who is still at-large is armed and should be considered “extremely dangerous.”

Federal charges have been filed against Chakera Mangum, 28, in connection with the November 14 shooting, Birkhead announced in a press statement Friday morning.

Officers first arrested Armand Lewis-Langston, 23, on November 28, according to the release. Birkhead said Jerry Lamont Harris, 26, who is a “close acquaintance” of Mangum, “is still on the loose.”

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the shooting or if any of the accused know the deputy, whose name has not been made public.

Investigators say it was about 10:15 a.m. on November 14 when the occupants of a silver sedan fired gunshots into the vehicle of an off-duty sheriff's deputy, who was struck by the gunfire.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that afternoon, investigators discovered an abandoned car that was allegedly used by the trio off Courtney Creek Boulevard. They reported that the same car was seen in surveillance video on Highway 98 and Oak Grove Parkway around the time of the shooting.

Lewis-Langston was arrested at his home in the 200 block of Scheer Avenue without incident. Officers seized multiple weapons from the residence, according to law enforcement.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder, the sheriff’s office reported.

Given their previous run-ins with law enforcement, Lewis-Langston and Harris, were not even supposed to be in possession of firearms.

Lewis-Langston has a criminal history in Durham County dating back to 2014, state records show. He was most recently charged by Durham police with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and distribute marijuana on October 22. He paid a $25,000 secured bond and was released the same day.

Harris is currently on probation after serving a sentence in federal prison. He was released in early March, according to prison records. He previously served time in state prison on breaking and entering and drug charges, according to state records.

Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives this month announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Harris’s arrest.

Follow Durham Staff Writer Thomasi McDonald on Twitter or send an email to tmcdonald@indyweek.com.

