Candidate Questionnaire: Marcus W. Williams, US Senate

Name as it appears on the ballot: Marcus W. Williams

Age: 68

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: WilliamsHouseUSA.com

Profession: Attorney At Law, in my 43rd continuous year of the practice of law; now a solo Private Practice

Years lived in North Carolina: Have lived in N.C. for 55.5 years

1. What are your primary concerns for the State of North Carolina?

I have a myriad of concerns for the State of North Carolina, as well as our venerable United States of America. Maintaining a vibrant economy while promoting a high quality of life for each person, in the context of a society that is honest, just and secure, and a political system/Democracy which comports with the U.S. Constitution, is primary and imperative. In tandem with that premise, we must convince and inspire our youth to work assiduously to gain a skill or acquire the educational ability to adapt and capture jobs of the future and stay attuned to preserving our natural environment in our ever-changing and diverse world.

2. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of this state effectively? What would you cite as your biggest career accomplishments?

The tenacity of upholding a 43rd continuous year of the successful practice of law in 3 States - Minnesota, North Carolina & Pennsylvania (technically PA is a Commonwealth) - is at the top of the abundant qualifications to reflect why I am comprehensively the best candidate to represent the people of the great State of North Carolina. I started cropping tobacco at age 12, earning $7.00 per day. While attending Lumberton High, I played varsity football and basketball, excelled in academics and was blessed to have been the First Person elected Student Body President after the mandatory consolidation of the school system. UNC-CH is where I earned varsity wrestling letters, was elected Student Body President, received honors and earned a Bachelor's Degree. This background, augmented by the fact that I was the first Minority person to be elected Student Body President at the University of Minnesota Law School (with significant duties including the discernment of Probable Cause findings in alleged honor code violations); evidences the keen ability/skill to communicate with and persuade others, and have them repose trust in my judgment. Further, as a professional, I served as Attorney/Executive Director of Regional N.C. Legal Services Programs - spanning a total of 18 N.C. counties (& PA Statewide Legal Services Program) for 17, balanced budget years, while supervising and participating in the delivery of high quality civil legal services for jobless and working poor constituents to protect their core survival needs. Serving for almost 6 years as a Public Defender, I performed a similar function (protecting liberty) for indigents in the criminal context. Such accumulated experience will be essential to being a most effective U.S. Senator as we confront legal, policy and budgetary matters and the unknown future challenges for our Nation.

My biggest career accomplishment is none of the above, nor was it my initiation of Mass Transit on the campus at UNC-CH, which was performed in l974-75. Being present - one on one - with my Mom when she passed was my greatest lifetime achievement. I had promised her WWII Army Master Sergeant husband, my Father, that I would keep her comfortable and smiling until the end. Both were sensational parents. Even the sainted Pope John Paul conferred on them, individually, the highest layperson award for their dedication (playing music & providing audio/visual equipment & resources/time) to the Mission School and Catholic Church.

3. If elected, what three policies would you prioritize and how would you work across the aisle to enact those initiatives?

Goals: a. Stimulating robust job growth for residents throughout the rural, mixed and urban communities, throughout N.C., while emphasizing the recruitment of clean, high wage industries & promoting the initiation/growth of small businesses. b. Assuring universal access to medical insurance and high quality health care (including mental health services & dental care) for all. c. Increasing the availability of safe, decent, affordable housing opportunities - including for those who are presently homeless. See #2 above, regarding how I would work across the aisle.

4. What factors are fueling the country’s growing political polarization and how will you work to mend it?

Bull headed dishonesty, along with impatience and failure to listen are significantly contributing to political polarization. I/we will overcome it partially due to my inimitable personality, others respect for how I win this election and the experience displayed in #2 above.

5. November’s general election race is expected to be close, regardless of who wins the party primaries. What makes you an attractive choice to centrist voters?

First, I am an issue oriented individual, with integrity and independent intellect, and no debts to any person, party or entity. I view myself as a moderate, skillful, renaissance statesman. #2 above and my record exemplify such.

6. With rent, property taxes, and home sale prices all rising, what, if anything, should the federal government do to address this growing affordability crisis?

Elect me, so I can return to the pay-as-you-go ethic and the balanced budget principle. This will greatly relieve the inflationary pressure.

7. What specific policies or programs do you endorse or would pursue to combat inflation?

See #6.

8. The U.S. Supreme Court may issue a ruling this summer that guts, or even overturns, Roe v. Wade. What must Congress do to protect abortion rights if that happens?

As a Lawyer, there are some hypotheticals that I don't feel the need to answer. However, until I grow ovaries, I am committed to the right of every woman to determine her health care choices. What the Supreme Court does with the 8-1 decision of Roe v Wade, we will see.

9. Please state three specific policies you support to address climate change.

a. Followup on the recommendations of the 2015 Paris accord in which a collection of countries agreed to lower emissions and keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. The U.S. cannot unilaterally combat, cure or address this imminent crisis without the full participation of international partners. b. Stop the proliferation and proactively promote the science to alleviate the effects and quickly eliminate the necessity of hog lagoons. c. Provide tax incentives and challenge the industries which produce the most emissions (e.g. steel, aluminum, etc.) to develop cleaner technology which would diminish the need for cap and trade.

10. Do you believe Congress should pass the Freedom to Vote Act to guarantee free and fair elections for every American, limit the impact of money on elections, and restrict gerrymandering?

Whether another Act is needed is debatable. We should stringently enforce, at a federal level with criminal law penalties, existing laws that prohibit anyone from preventing or interfering with the unfettered access to the right to vote, the birthright, for eligible U.S. citizens; and that assure the transparency and verification of the counting of ALL votes that are cast.

11. Are there any issues this questionnaire has not addressed that you would like to address?

Please VOTE!