Federal and State 2022 Primary Questionnaires

This primary, Republican and Democratic candidates will run in intra-party races and each party’s candidate will need to win with 30 percent of the vote to avoid triggering a runoff and advance to the general election this fall. Redistricting in North Carolina has changed the political landscape a bit, but the Triangle is mostly home to solid blue congressional districts (though Congressional District 13, which includes some of Wake County, could be a tossup). We sent questionnaires to all of the candidates running for federal office in districts that cover the Triangle for this primary, and those returned are provided below.
We've also released endorsements for these federal and state primaries.
Federal Primaries
US Senate
James L Carr Jr (D)
Cheri Beasley (D
)Robert Colon (D)
Alyssia Rose Hammond (D)
Constance Johnson (D)
Tobias LaGrone (D)
BK Maginnis (D)
Rett Newton (D)
Marcus Williams (D)
Greg Antoine (D)
Chrelle Booker (D)
Marjorie Eastman (R)
Ted Budd (R)
David Flaherty (R)
Benjamin Griffiths (R)
Kenneth Harper Jr (R)
Pat McCrory (R)
Charles Moss (R)
Lichia Sibhatu (R)
Deborah Tshiovo (R)
Mark Walker (R)
Lee Brian (R)
Jen Banwart (R)
Leonard Bryant (R)
Drew Bulecza (R)
US House 4
Ashley Ward (D)
Clay Aiken (D)
Nida Allam (D)
Crystal Cavalier (D)
Valerie Foushee (D)
Matt Grooms (D)
Stephen Valentine (D)
Richard Watkins (D)
Courtney Geels (R)
Robert Thomas (R)
US House 13
Wiley Nickel (D)
Nathan Click (D)
Denton Lee (D)
Sam Searcy (D)
Jamie Bowles (D)
Renee Ellmers (R)
Kelly Daughtry (R)
DeVan Barbour (R)
Bo Hines (R)
Chad Slotta (R)
Kevin Wolff (R)
Kent Kiersey (R)
Jessica Morel (R)
NC District Court 14, Seat 1
NC District Court 14, Seat 3
NC Court of Appeals 09
Beth Freshwater Smith (R)
Donna Stroud (R)
NC Court of Appeals 11
Michael Stading (R)
Charlton Allen (R)
Supreme Court Justice Seat 5
Trey Allen (R)
April Wood (R)
Victoria Prince (R)
State Primaries
NC Senate District 13
David Bankert (R)
NC Senate District 18
Dimitry Slabyak (R)
E. C. Sykes (R)
NC Senate District 22
John Tarantino (R)
NC Senate District 23
Bill Cooke (R)
Landon Woods (R)
NC House District 33
Rosa Gill (D)
NC House District 34
Joshua Jordan (R)
Ashley Seshul (R)
NC House District 35
Brandon Panameno (R)
Fred Von Canon (R)
NC House District 37
NC House District 40
Marguerite Creel (D)
NC House District 50
NC House District 56
NC House District 66
