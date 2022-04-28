Federal and State 2022 Primary Questionnaires

This primary, Republican and Democratic candidates will run in intra-party races and each party’s candidate will need to win with 30 percent of the vote to avoid triggering a runoff and advance to the general election this fall. Redistricting in North Carolina has changed the political landscape a bit, but the Triangle is mostly home to solid blue congressional districts (though Congressional District 13, which includes some of Wake County, could be a tossup). We sent questionnaires to all of the candidates running for federal office in districts that cover the Triangle for this primary, and those returned are provided below.

We've also released endorsements for these federal and state primaries.

Federal Primaries

US Senate

James L Carr Jr (D)

Cheri Beasley (D

)Robert Colon (D)

Alyssia Rose Hammond (D)

Constance Johnson (D)

Tobias LaGrone (D)

BK Maginnis (D)

Rett Newton (D)

Marcus Williams (D)

Greg Antoine (D)

Chrelle Booker (D)

Marjorie Eastman (R)

Ted Budd (R)

David Flaherty (R)

Benjamin Griffiths (R)

Kenneth Harper Jr (R)

Pat McCrory (R)

Charles Moss (R)

Lichia Sibhatu (R)

Deborah Tshiovo (R)

Mark Walker (R)

Lee Brian (R)

Jen Banwart (R)

Leonard Bryant (R)

Drew Bulecza (R)

US House 4

Ashley Ward (D)

Clay Aiken (D)

Nida Allam (D)

Crystal Cavalier (D)

Valerie Foushee (D)

Matt Grooms (D)

Stephen Valentine (D)

Richard Watkins (D)

Courtney Geels (R)

Robert Thomas (R)

US House 13

Wiley Nickel (D)

Nathan Click (D)

Denton Lee (D)

Sam Searcy (D)

Jamie Bowles (D)

Renee Ellmers (R)

Kelly Daughtry (R)

DeVan Barbour (R)

Bo Hines (R)

Chad Slotta (R)

Kevin Wolff (R)

Kent Kiersey (R)

Jessica Morel (R)

NC District Court 14, Seat 1

Dave Hall (D)

Jessica Major (D)

NC District Court 14, Seat 3

Pat Evans (D)

Kevin Jones (D)

NC Court of Appeals 09

Beth Freshwater Smith (R)

Donna Stroud (R)

NC Court of Appeals 11

Michael Stading (R)

Charlton Allen (R)

Supreme Court Justice Seat 5

Trey Allen (R)

April Wood (R)

Victoria Prince (R)

State Primaries

NC Senate District 13

Patrick Buffkin (D)

Lisa Grafstein (D)

David Bankert (R)

Jeff Werner (R)

NC Senate District 18

Dimitry Slabyak (R)

E. C. Sykes (R)

NC Senate District 22

Larry Coleman (R)

John Tarantino (R)

NC Senate District 23

Graig Meyer (D)

Jamie DeMent Holcomb (D)

Bill Cooke (R)

Landon Woods (R)

NC House District 33

Nate Blanton (D)

Rosa Gill (D)

NC House District 34

Joshua Jordan (R)

Ashley Seshul (R)

NC House District 35

Brandon Panameno (R)

Fred Von Canon (R)

NC House District 37

Mary Bethel (D)

Christine Kelly (D)

Elizabeth Parent (D)

NC House District 40

Joe John (D)

Marguerite Creel (D)

NC House District 50

Renee Price (D)

Matt Hughes (D)

NC House District 56

Allen Buansi (D)

Jonah Garson (D)

NC House District 66

Sarah Crawford (D)

Wesley Knott (D)

Jeremiah Pierce (D)

