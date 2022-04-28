Orange County 2022 Primary Questionnaires

The Orange County primaries offer mostly solid progressive candidates who seek a role in the county's criminal justice and public school systems as well as its record-keeping. Additionally, Carrboro has a town council race on the ballot to fill the unexpired seat of Damon Seils, who was elected Carrboro’s mayor last fall.

Below is a list of May's competitive primaries, with links to candidate questionnaires when provided. We've also published our endorsements as a guide on election day.

District Attorney (Orange and Chatham)

Kayley Taber (D)

Jeff Nieman (D)

Orange County Board of Education

Will Atherton

Sarah Smylie

Ashley Wheeler

André Richmond

Bethni Lee

Penny Carter King

Anne Purcell

NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1

Alyson Grine (D)

C. Todd Roper (D)

Orange Register of Deeds

Mark Chilton (D)

Penny Rich (D)

Carrboro Town Council

Eliazar Posada

Aja Kelleher

