Orange County 2022 Primary Questionnaires

The Orange County primaries offer mostly solid progressive candidates who seek a role in the county's criminal justice and public school systems as well as its record-keeping. Additionally, Carrboro has a town council race on the ballot to fill the unexpired seat of Damon Seils, who was elected Carrboro’s mayor last fall.
Below is a list of May's competitive primaries, with links to candidate questionnaires when provided. We've also published our endorsements as a guide on election day.
District Attorney (Orange and Chatham)
Orange County Board of Education
Bethni Lee
Penny Carter King
Anne Purcell
NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1
Alyson Grine (D)
C. Todd Roper (D)
Orange Register of Deeds
Mark Chilton (D)
Penny Rich (D)
Carrboro Town Council
