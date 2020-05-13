A Week in the Life: Here’s What’s Happened Since Last Week

× Expand A Week in the Life

Tuesday, May 5

GOVERNOR COOPER announced that the state would begin phase 1 of a three-part reopening plan on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Attorney General Josh Stein filed the first PRICE-GOUGING LAWSUIT of the coronavirus pandemic against a Charlotte towing company.

The Raleigh City Council, facing a $36 million budget shortfall, agreed to pay a consultant $72,000 to help it figure out how to replace the CITIZEN ADVISORY COUNCILS it disbanded in February.

The Latinx group MIJENTE celebrated Cinco de Mayo by launching a voter registration drive in North Carolina.

Wednesday, May 6

ProPublica reported that, in February, on the same day SENATOR RICHARD BURR unloaded his stock portfolio just before the COVID-19 panic crashed the market, his brother-in-law sold off a bunch of stocks, too.

Donald Trump picked top donor LOUIS DEJOY, the husband of former North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary Aldona Wos, to be the next postmaster general.

Thursday, May 7

SENATOR THOM TILLIS said he believes that Americans will have forgotten the Trump administration’s botched response to COVID-19 by August, when there will be more testing and signs of economic progress. “And I think all those things will benefit the president and they’ll benefit me.”

The U.S. Department of Labor reports that more than 85,000 people filed initial jobless claims in North Carolina the previous week. Since the pandemic began, more than 1 MILLION NORTH CAROLINA WORKERS—a fifth of the state's workforce—have sought unemployment benefits.

Friday, May 8

Phase 1 of the reopening plan goes into effect. Most parts of Durham’s STRICTER STAY-AT-HOME ORDER remain in place through May 15 except for the state’s guidelines for retail stores.

The NORTH CAROLINA DIVISION OF MOTOR VEHICLES closed its Raleigh office after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Labor and farmworker advocacy groups seek protections for North Carolina MEAT-PROCESSING-PLANT WORKERS after the number of cases rises among plant employees.

New Hanover County sheriff's deputy JORDAN KITA was charged after leading an armed group of white vigilantes to a black teenager's home. Kita has since been fired.

Saturday, May 9

A dozen VERY TOUGH WHITE DUDES with very big guns walked around downtown Raleigh to protest the state’s stay-at-home order (nope, that can’t be it; protesting with guns is illegal, and the Raleigh cops would have definitely arrested them, right?) get a sandwich at Subway.

Monday, May 11

The number of CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES in North Carolina surpassed 15,000, a surge driven primarily by increased testing.

