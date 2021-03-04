All The Reasons Why N.C. Congressman Madison Cawthorn Is The Worst

North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn, Trump sycophant, documented liar, and all-around terrible human, has drawn his first Democratic challenger.

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, an Asheville-based minister, Buncombe County commissioner, and lesbian mother of three, announced yesterday that she's running for Cawthorn's seat in 2022. The seat in North Carolina's 11th U.S. House District is bright red now (Cawthorn won it by over 12 points) but is subject to change when redistricting takes place this year or early next.

Either way, it's good that Beach-Ferrara has gotten an early start in the race. It's not clear how long Madison Cawthorn's staying power will last but since he constantly seems to be making news these days, here's a working list of why he needs to go.

