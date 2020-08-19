A Week in the Life: August 11-17

Tuesday, August 11

Joe Biden names KAMALA HARRIS as his running mate, making her the first Black woman to run on a major party ticket.

The Durham County Planning Commission ROLLS BACK PLANS FOR DEVELOPMENT in the Braggtown area after residents point out its high potential to gentrify the historically Black neighborhood.

Wednesday, August 12

MAC HODGES, mayor of Washington, N.C., dies due to complications related to COVID-19.

Thursday, August 13

The Carolina Hurricanes TIE THEIR STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF SERIES against the Boston Bruins at one game apiece.

Friday, August 14

TROPICAL STORM KYLE, the 11th named storm of this hurricane season, turns away from the East Coast, sparing North Carolina from another damaging storm in this highly-active summer.

UNC-Chapel Hill reports CLUSTERS OF CORONAVIRUS at two residence halls and a fraternity house. A cluster is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as a “a minimum of 5 cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period” with “plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.”

Saturday, August 15

ROBERT TRUMP, the 71-year-old brother of President Donald Trump, dies.

Sunday, August 16

UNC-Chapel Hill confirms a FOURTH CLUSTER of COVID-19 at Hinton-James residence hall. It’s the campus’s largest dorm and one that houses mostly first-year students.

Mark Meadows, the Greensboro congressman-turned-Trump chief of staff, says that NO MAILBOXES WILL BE REMOVED ahead of federal elections in November.

Monday, August 17

UNC-Chapel Hill updates its COVID-19 dashboard and shows several alarming trends about the spread of the disease on campus, including a 14 percent positive rate of tests among all those tested for exposure. That same day, The Daily Tar Heel publishes an editorial calling the situation a “clusterfuck.” The university announces that ALL CLASSES WILL BE HELD REMOTELY for the rest of the semester at 3:45 p.m.—just before the school’s 5:00 p.m. deadline for fall semester tuition.

North Carolina’s online learning platform, NCEdCloud, crashes minutes into the FIRST DAY BACK for K-12 students in public schools across the state.

The DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION kicks off with remote speeches from Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama, and others.

The Carolina Hurricanes give up four goals in the third period against the Boston Bruins, putting them on the VERGE OF ELIMINATION.

Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com.

