After a Week of COVID-19 Outbreaks, UNC-Chapel Hill Is Moving to Remote Classes

UNC-Chapel Hill, which had begun the school year last week with in-person classes, despite warnings from the Orange County Board of Health, has announced that it will be moving all classes online, effective Wednesday, August 19.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon around 3:45, less than two hours before the 5 p.m. August 17 cutoff date for fall tuition cancelations, per the registrar's office.

On late Monday afternoon, an email from chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz stated that the university is moving quickly toward de-densification, and expects the "majority of undergraduate residential students to change their residential plans for the fall." International students, athletes, and students without home resources like reliable Internet will have the option to remain on campus; all other students can cancel their residence hall contracts without penalty.

The first week of classes had proved disastrous for the state's flagship school.

Over the weekend, four COVID-19 clusters were reported in the span of three days. On Friday, two clusters—one at Granville Towers and another at Ehringhaus Residence Hall—were reported by campus alerts, followed by confirmed outbreaks at Sigma Nu fraternity house on Saturday and at Hinton James Residence Hall on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the university updated its dashboard.

Going into the weekend, the dashboard had listed 11 new cases for the week of August 3; by Monday, that number had spiked to 135 confirmed cases for the week of August 10. Out of the 954 students who received tests from campus health last week, 130 have tested positive. This brought the student positivity rate up to 13.6 percent.

The university dashboard, however, only reflects students who have been tested at campus health—according to reports, many students are also choosing to get tested off-campus. The UNC-Chapel Hill school year began with 5,800 students on campus.

Things moved quickly on Monday. Barbara Rimer, dean of UNC’s Gillings School of Global Public Health, joined the chorus of faculty calling for the university to move to online classes. Student newspaper The Daily Tarheel was blunter with a Monday morning editorial bearing the headline “UNC has a clusterfuck on its hands.”

"From early on in the roadmap planning, our infectious disease colleagues told us that clusters would be a warning that off ramps should be considered," Mimi Chapman, chair of the UNC-Chapel Hill faculty, said at an emergency faculty meeting on Monday afternoon. "We're at such a consideration point, a week into classes. It is a serious and sobering moment."

The other 16 UNC system schools will stay in-person, according to the announcement. UNC-Chapel Hill's graduate schools will continue on a case-by-case basis, and research will continue.

The virtual faculty meeting on Monday quickly met its 500-person capacity. During a question-and-answer portion of that meeting, executive vice chancellor and provost Robert Blouin stated that all students who were in isolation and quarantine—177 in isolation and 349 in quarantine, as of today—would not go home and out into the community until it was safe to do so.

However, Ken Pittman, director of UNC Campus Health, stated there is no plan for mass testing before students return home. Pittman suggested that students quarantine upon returning home, but stated that on-campus testing was recommended for students who are symptomatic or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Sauls, associate vice chancellor of student affairs, stated that move-out appointments for all other students would begin tonight.

Just last week, The Washington Post visited campus and highlighted some of the preventive measures that the university had put into place, writing in the August 11 piece that UNC was providing "an early glimpse of what higher education looks like in Pandemic America at a prominent state university."

A week into classes, that glimpse seems to indicate that higher education cannot include in-person classes and a continuation of normal campus life.

Follow Deputy Arts & Culture Editor Sarah Edwards on Twitter or send an email to sedwards@indyweek.com.

