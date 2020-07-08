A Week in the Life, July 8

×
A Week in the Life
June 30
- Protesters in Raleigh call on Governor Cooper to veto SB-168, which has a clause that shields law enforcement death investigations from the public record. The protests develop into an around-the-clock occupation outside the Governor’s Mansion.
- Minor league baseball is finally canceled, making it official: this will be a summer without Durham Bulls games.
- The Department of Education fines UNC-Chapel Hill $1.5 million for misrepresenting campus crime statistics, including ones related to sexual assault. That same day, the school fails to turn over records detailing how sexual assault perpetrators on campus were reprimanded before a state Supreme Court-mandated deadline.
July 1
- Jordan Hester, former beverage director at Brewery Bhavana, is arrested and charged with multiple felonies for secret peeping and allegedly filming women during their sexual encounters with him. That same day, WRAL published a story with allegations against Hester from 10 women, some of whom are employees at the restaurants.
July 2
- More than a dozen protesters are arrested for blocking traffic on Capital Boulevard while protesting against SB-168.
July 3
- On the cusp of the holiday weekend, North Carolina reports 2,099 new COVID-19 cases, the state’s highest one-day total.
July 4
- Independence Day marks the 35th day of Black Lives Matter protests in Raleigh and across the state.
July 5
- Duke Energy and Dominion Energy cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The controversial project would have run through eight counties in Northeastern North Carolina.
- A Raleigh summer camp announces that a counselor has tested positive for COVID-19 and that attending families to the camp may have been exposed.
July 6
- North Carolina reports 1,329 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday. The drop is likely due to decreased testing over the holiday weekend.
- A federal judge temporarily suspended Graham’s ordinance restricting protests, after several civil rights organizations file a lawsuit.
- Governor Roy Cooper vetoes SB-168, stating that the bill could “have unintended consequences of limiting transparency in death investigations.”