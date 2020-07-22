A Week in the Life: July 14-20, 2020

×
A Week in the Life
July 14
- Gov. Cooper extends phase 2 of the statewide reopening plan until at least August 7.
- ICE walks back visa restrictions for international students, meaning they can stay in the country without taking in-person classes this fall.
- Stormie Forte becomes the first Black woman to be named to Raleigh’s city council.
- The Asheville City Council unanimously approves a reparations bill for Black residents.
July 15
- The Trump administration directs hospitals to report COVID-19 hospitalization data to them directly, stripping the CDC of its record-keeping power.
July 16
- UNC approves a new building renaming policy, partially clearing the way to rename on-campus buildings that honor Confederates, KKK members, and other racist alumni.
- Durham Public Schools and Orange County Schools announce they will start the 2020-21 school year with online learning.
July 17
- North Carolina sets a single-day record for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,180 reported patients.
- John Lewis—a Freedom Rider, the “conscience of the Congress,” and a civil rights icon whose career spanned half a century—dies at age 80.
- The North Carolina Courage is eliminated from the NWSL Challenge Cup, ending their hopes of a third consecutive league championship.
- Antiracists march through Wakefield in response to a racist letter sent to an interracial family.
July 18
- Antiracists hold a vigil for racial equity and unity at Garner town hall.
July 19
- The heat index in Raleigh climbs to 108 degrees, the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory for most of the state, and the Triangle records its hottest day since 2020 began.
July 20
- Raleigh begins banning alcohol sales after 11:00 p.m. to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
