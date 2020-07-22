A Week in the Life: July 14-20, 2020

× Expand A Week in the Life

July 14

July 15

The Trump administration directs hospitals to report COVID-19 hospitalization data to them directly, stripping the CDC of its record-keeping power.

July 16

UNC approves a new building renaming policy, partially clearing the way to rename on-campus buildings that honor Confederates, KKK members, and other racist alumni.

Durham Public Schools and Orange County Schools announce they will start the 2020-21 school year with online learning.

July 17

North Carolina sets a single-day record for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,180 reported patients.

John Lewis—a Freedom Rider, the “conscience of the Congress,” and a civil rights icon whose career spanned half a century—dies at age 80.

The North Carolina Courage is eliminated from the NWSL Challenge Cup, ending their hopes of a third consecutive league championship.

Antiracists march through Wakefield in response to a racist letter sent to an interracial family.

July 18

Antiracists hold a vigil for racial equity and unity at Garner town hall.

July 19

The heat index in Raleigh climbs to 108 degrees, the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory for most of the state, and the Triangle records its hottest day since 2020 began.

July 20

Raleigh begins banning alcohol sales after 11:00 p.m. to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.