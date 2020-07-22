THE INDY IS FREE. MAKING IT ISN'T.

Support fearless independent local journalism. 

Join the INDY Press Club today. 

A Week in the Life: July 14-20, 2020

by

July 14

July 15

July 16

July 17

July 18

July 19

  • The heat index in Raleigh climbs to 108 degrees, the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory for most of the state, and the Triangle records its hottest day since 2020 began.

July 20

Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.