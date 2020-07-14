Stormie Forte Appointed to Replace Saige Martin as Raleigh's District D Representative

Courtesy of My Brother's Keeper of Wake County

Attorney Stormie Forte has been appointed to replace Saige Martin as the Raleigh City Council District D Representative.

"It is a historic moment in the city of Raleigh. This is the first African American woman who will serve on the city council," Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said Tuesday.

Martin resigned last month amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. His district spans southwest Raleigh and includes North Carolina State University, Dix Park and Glenwood South.

Forte, an attorney with a wealth of volunteer experience in the city, was one of five finalists selected to participate in a virtual forum Sunday out of more than 50 applicants. During the forum, Forte presented detailed policies she hoped to implement, including the implementation of an ombudsman program for the police department to encourage officers to come forward about misconduct within the department.

Forte was selected by an email vote during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon. The other finalists included Jenn Truman, Carmen Cauthen, Todd Kennedy, and Jane Harrison.

Forte received six votes, gaining the support of Baldwin and five city council members. David Cox was the lone holdout—he voted for Cauthen.

Forte could not immediately be reached for comment.

The council is on recess until August 18.

