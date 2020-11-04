A Week in the Life: Here’s What’s Happened Since the INDY Went to Press Last Week

× Expand A Week in the Life

October 29

The Town of Carrboro, North Carolina continues to display BLACK LIVES MATTER flags at its early voting site at Town Hall—a gesture in defiance of state elections director Karen Brinson Bell’s request that they be removed.

October 30

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill police respond to reports of an ARMED PERSON near the school’s COVID-19 testing center. When police do not find a suspect on campus, they issue an all-clear.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issues a CURFEW ahead of a planned protest in an east Raleigh neighborhood. The protest, however, never materializes.

October 31

At an "I Am Change" march to the polls in Graham, N.C., police offers deploy PEPPER SPRAY into a crowd of almost 200 that includes elders and children. The incident draws national attention, and Governor Roy Cooper declares it "unacceptable."

November 1

After a caravan of TRUMP supporters blocks a bridge near Tarrytown, New York, a Democratic state senator calls on police to identify and charge them.

With less than 48 hours to go until Election Day, both KAMALA HARRIS and DONALD TRUMP make campaign stops in North Carolina. At a Trump rally in Hickory, a 20-foot tall American flag comes crashing down. Let's hope that's a good omen?

November 2

North Carolina reaches 4,390 deaths from COVID-19, with 278,028 cases reported since March.

Follow Interim Editor-in-Chief Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.

