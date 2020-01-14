Poll Shows Biden, Cunningham Ahead in Democratic Primary

A recent poll says voters favor former Vice President Joe Biden as the frontrunner for the Democratic Primary, out at least 10 points ahead of Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling, found 31 percent of voters would back Biden if the primary were held today. The firm is owned by Dean Debnam, a financial heavyweight in local elections. 509 potential voters across the state participated in the survey.

Biden's campaign has felt like it has lost steam in the last few weeks, buckling under pressure from progressive challengers Warren and Sanders. However, this week Warren confirmed allegations that Sander's told her a woman could not win the presidency, igniting tensions between the two candidates.

The feud may be irrelevant in North Carolina if, as the poll suggests, only 18 percent of voters favor Sanders and 15 percent prefer Warren.

Michael Bloomberg, who recently opened a campaign office in downtown Raleigh, received 8 percent of the votes, followed by Pete Buttigieg. Tom Steyer, who visited Durham's McDougald Terrace last week, got only 3 percent. Eleven-percent of voters surveyed said they were undecided.

Meanwhile, Democratic-party favorite and army veteran Cal Cunningham leads the pack in the Senate race against Republican Thom Tillis, race with 22 percent of the vote, followed by state Senator Erica Smith with 12 percent. However, 60 percent of voters are still undecided in that race.

Eighty-seven percent of respondents said they disapprove of President Donald Trump, with only 5 percent undecided. Big shocker there.

The primary will take place on March 3.

Check out the full poll results here:

