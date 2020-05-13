Here’s What the Best COVID-19 Models in the Country Tell Us About North Carolina’s Future

“It’s tough to make predictions,” the 20th-century sage Yogi Berra once said, “especially about the future.”

Yet when facing a new global pandemic for which there is no established treatment or vaccine and about which we know very little, predictions—or more precisely, epidemiological and economic models—are all we’ve got. Of necessity, they’ve become the mother’s milk of public policy, informing our choices about when the economy should close and under what circumstances it’s safe to reopen, as well as the tradeoffs between public health and financial ruin.

North Carolina’s decision to begin reopening last week was rooted in models showing that the proverbial curve was flattening—meaning, in other words, that the state’s hospitals could handle a surge in new cases if one arose. While the number of diagnoses was rising, that was mostly due to more testing, which was good. And while the state’s COVID-19 deaths approached 550 on Sunday afternoon, the number dying per day appeared to have mostly leveled off.

These models have also framed the White House’s decisions. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s overly optimistic model—since revised—gave the Trump administration false confidence that the worst would be over soon. Economic models forecasting prolonged hardship in an election year are now leading officials to pretend the crisis is over and push the country to reopen, even as almost 2,000 people a day are dying.

There are several models trying to predict our coronavirus future, each making assumptions about the effects of variables such as various social distancing rules or the weather. Some are relatively optimistic; others are downright frightening. It’s possible none of them will be right. But as North Carolina begins returning to normal, we wanted to show you what five of the best-regarded epidemiological models say is in store for us over the next two weeks—as well as one that models both economic and public health effects, which forecasts what would happen if we throw caution to the wind and reopen sooner than later.

*All data as of Sunday, May 10. The models don’t all have the same reference dates or use the same data points. Where possible, May 29 was selected as a common endpoint.

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

May 29, North Carolina

889 deaths (range: 720–1,198)

13 deaths per day (4–31)

May 29, U.S.

108,216 deaths (96,586–130,420)

1.078 deaths per day (444–2,405)

August 4 (furthest prediction)

1,190 deaths (764–2,142), North Carolina

137,184 deaths (102,783–223,489), U.S.

University of Texas

May 29, North Carolina

1,069 deaths (792–1,610)

21 deaths per day (4–78)

May 29, U.S.

115,201 deaths (102,432–140,389)

1,115 deaths per day (806–6,112)

May 29, Durham-Chapel Hill MSA

133 deaths (88–815)

0 deaths per day (0–58)

May 29, Raleigh-Cary MSA

101 deaths (76–168)

1 death per day (0–8)

Northeastern University

May 29, North Carolina

30 deaths per day (10–75)

May 29, U.S.

22,895 deaths per day, no mitigation (21,562–24,834)

778 deaths per day, stay-at-home policy (354–2,458)

May 31, U.S.

1,782,880 deaths, no mitigation (1,779,638–1,786,726)

94,857 deaths, stay-at-home policy (77,987–128,863)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

May 27, North Carolina

859 deaths (635–1,385)

May 27, U.S.

100,098 deaths (85,546–122,710)

June 17 (further projection)

1,078 deaths (682–2,606), North Carolina

114,332 deaths (89,203–174,930), U.S.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

May 29, North Carolina

1,085 deaths

25 deaths per day

May 29, U.S.

105,958 deaths

1,287 deaths per day

June 15 (furthest projection)

1,478 deaths, North Carolina

124,403 deaths, U.S.

Penn Wharton Budget Model

May 29, North Carolina, social distancing in place

625 deaths

8 deaths per day

–12.1% annualized GDP

87,372 jobs lost in previous 7 days

May 29, North Carolina, social distancing relaxed

721 deaths

16 deaths per day

–11.7% annualized GDP

63,042 jobs lost in previous 7 days

May 29, North Carolina, social distancing removed

1,144 deaths

69 deaths per day

–11.3% annualized GDP

11,276 jobs lost in previous 7 days

May 29, U.S., social distancing in place

92,821 deaths

946 deaths per day

–12.4% annualized GDP

2,243,011 jobs lost in previous 7 days

May 29, U.S., social distancing relaxed

102,693 deaths

1641 deaths per day

–12.1% annualized GDP

1,509,551 jobs lost in previous 7 days

May 29, U.S., social distancing removed

152,899 deaths

6,776 deaths per day

–11.6% annualized GDP

54,361 jobs lost in previous 7 days

June 29 (furthest projection)

830 deaths / 61,635 weekly jobs LOST, social distancing in place, North Carolina

1,438 deaths / 17,290 weekly jobs LOST, social distancing relaxed, North Carolina

9,773 deaths / 85,689 weekly jobs GAINED, social distancing removed, North Carolina

115,937 deaths / 925,394 weekly jobs LOST, social distancing in place, U.S.

159,620 deaths / 411,436 weekly jobs GAINED, social distancing relaxed, U.S.

894,932 deaths / 3,504,462 weekly jobs GAINED, social distancing removed, U.S.

