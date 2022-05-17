Primary Election Results

U.S. House & Senate

Senate

D Primary: Cheri Beasley

R Primary: Ted Budd

House, District 4

D Primary: Valerie Foushee

R Primary: Courtney Geels

House, District 13

D Primary: Wiley Nickel

R Primary: Bo Hines

NC House & Senate

Senate, District 13

D Primary: Lisa Grafstein

R Primary: David Bankert

Senate, District 18

R Primary: E.C. Sykes

Senate, District 22

R Primary: Larry Coleman

Senate, District 23

D Primary: Graig Meyer

R Primary: Landon Woods

House, District 33

D Primary: Rosa Gill

House, District 34

D Primary: Ashley Seshul

House, District 35

R Primary: Fred Von Canon

House, District 37

D Primary: Christine Kelly

House, District 40

D Primary: Joe John

House, District 50

D Primary: Renee Price

House, District 56

D Primary: Allen Buansi

House, District 66

D Primary: Sarah Crawford

Durham County

District Attorney: Satana Deberry

Sheriff: Clarence Birkhead

Clerk of Court: Aminah Thompson

Board of Education:

District 1: Emily Chavez

District 2: Bettina Umstead

District 3: Matt Sears

District 4: Natalie Beyer

District B: Millicent Rogers

NC District Court 14, Seat 1: Dave Hall

NC District Court 14, Seat 3: Kevin E. Jones

Wake County

District Attorney (D): Lorrin Freeman

Sheriff:

D: Runoff between Willie Rowe and Gerald Baker

R: Donnie Harrison

Board of Commissioners, District 1: Donald Mial

Board of Commissioners, District 3: Cheryl Stallings

Cary Town Council

District A: Jennifer Robinson

District C: Renee Miller

At-Large: Carissa Johnson

Orange County

District Attorney: Jeff Nieman

Board of Education (four seats):

Andre Richmond

Anne Purcell

Will Atherton

Sarah Smylie

Register of Deeds: Mark Chilton

Carrboro Town Council: Eliazar Posada

Judiciary

Supreme Court, Seat 5 (R Primary): Trey Allen

NC Court of Appeals, Seat 9 (R Primary): Donna Stroud

NC Court of Appeals, Seat 11 (R Primary): Michael Stading

