Primary Election Results

U.S. House & Senate
Senate
D Primary: Cheri Beasley
R Primary: Ted Budd
House, District 4
D Primary: Valerie Foushee
R Primary: Courtney Geels
House, District 13
D Primary: Wiley Nickel
R Primary: Bo Hines
NC House & Senate
Senate, District 13
D Primary: Lisa Grafstein
R Primary: David Bankert
Senate, District 18
R Primary: E.C. Sykes
Senate, District 22
R Primary: Larry Coleman
Senate, District 23
D Primary: Graig Meyer
R Primary: Landon Woods
House, District 33
D Primary: Rosa Gill
House, District 34
D Primary: Ashley Seshul
House, District 35
R Primary: Fred Von Canon
House, District 37
D Primary: Christine Kelly
House, District 40
D Primary: Joe John
House, District 50
D Primary: Renee Price
House, District 56
D Primary: Allen Buansi
House, District 66
D Primary: Sarah Crawford
Durham County
District Attorney: Satana Deberry
Sheriff: Clarence Birkhead
Clerk of Court: Aminah Thompson
Board of Education:
District 1: Emily Chavez
District 2: Bettina Umstead
District 3: Matt Sears
District 4: Natalie Beyer
District B: Millicent Rogers
NC District Court 14, Seat 1: Dave Hall
NC District Court 14, Seat 3: Kevin E. Jones
Wake County
District Attorney (D): Lorrin Freeman
Sheriff:
D: Runoff between Willie Rowe and Gerald Baker
R: Donnie Harrison
Board of Commissioners, District 1: Donald Mial
Board of Commissioners, District 3: Cheryl Stallings
Cary Town Council
District A: Jennifer Robinson
District C: Renee Miller
At-Large: Carissa Johnson
Orange County
District Attorney: Jeff Nieman
Board of Education (four seats):
Andre Richmond
Anne Purcell
Will Atherton
Sarah Smylie
Register of Deeds: Mark Chilton
Carrboro Town Council: Eliazar Posada
Judiciary
Supreme Court, Seat 5 (R Primary): Trey Allen
NC Court of Appeals, Seat 9 (R Primary): Donna Stroud
NC Court of Appeals, Seat 11 (R Primary): Michael Stading
