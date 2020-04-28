Cooper Announces Contact Tracing Initiative to Slow Spread of Coronavirus

× Expand NC Department of Public Safety

North Carolina is about to get a few more jobs—and more ways to keep residents safe from the coronavirus.

Governor Cooper announced Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Safety is creating the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative, which will help local health departments communicate with people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Two groups, Community Care of North Carolina and the North Carolina Area Health Education Center, will help with training.

“Extensive contact tracing is a key strategy for North Carolina to stay ahead of the curve,” DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a press release. “Our local health departments are North Carolina’s experts doing this essential detective work and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Contact tracing, part of Cooper’s plan to re-open the state, involves talking with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 to see who they may have come in contact with. From there, health officials contact those people so that they can isolate themselves.

An extra 250 people are needed across the state and are being hired immediately (the state is prioritizing those who are unemployed, have worked in community management, or live in the area.) You can apply to be a part of the collaborative here.

North Carolina’s current confirmed case count is over 9,500. There have been 342 deaths.

Contact digital content manager Sara Pequeño at spequeno@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.